Latest report from Renewables First finds that Pakistan's solarization continues to grow with households, farms and businesses turning to distributed solar to reduce their reliance on the grid.Pakistan had deployed an estimated 51 GW of solar as of March 2026, according to a new report from Renewables First, with solar module imports reaching 54 GW by the end of the same month. Pakistan estimated solar deployment mapped against solar module imports " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Screenshot-2026-05-19-at-14.27.31-600x556.png" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Screenshot-2026-05-19-at-14.27.31-1200x1112.png" ...

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