Can micro hydropower be a solution for remote energy access, especially in developing countries? And what standards are required?Hydropower plays an important role in the energy transition. It is a renewable energy source and contributes to reducing global emissions. In Switzerland, hydro provides nearly 60% of domestic electricity generation. According to Swiss government statistics, Switzerland is the fourth largest hydropower producer in Europe, behind Norway, Austria and Iceland. Hydropower also plays a huge role in helping to balance the grid, by compensating for fluctuations in solar photovoltaic ...

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