Enabot Introduces EBO Mini & Mini Sport FamilyBots

Mini but Mighty, Big on Care

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, a pioneer in family robotics, today announced the launch of the EBO Mini and EBO Mini Sport, two compact FamilyBots designed to help users stay connected with loved ones, care for pets, and interact with home environments in a more immersive and mobile way - delivering a "Mini but Mighty" experience that is truly "Big on Care."

The EBO Mini and EBO Mini Sport are available for pre-order at launch prices of £139.99 (£30 OFF) and £159.99 (£40 OFF) respectively on the Enabot website. The EBO Mini pre-order offer runs through June 20, while the EBO Mini Sport offer is available through August 20.

Built for modern households, both models combine mobility, remote interaction, and smart home monitoring features in a compact and approachable design. Equipped with 2K camera, two-way audio, night vision, automatic obstacle avoidance, and auto-docking, the Mini series allows users to remotely check in on family members, pets, and home environments anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional stationary home cameras, the EBO Mini series is designed to move freely throughout the home. Users can remotely drive the robot, interact through live video, activate laser play for pets, and capture memorable everyday moments with greater flexibility and presence.

Designed for real-world family scenarios, the Mini series supports remote family interaction, pet monitoring, home awareness, and companionship for elderly family members. With mobile audio and video communication, smart mobility, and interactive movement features, the robots help users feel more connected even when physically apart.

The EBO Mini Sport introduces several upgraded features for a smoother and more intelligent experience, including a quieter brushless motor, dynamic eye lighting effects, and AI-powered human and pet recognition capabilities.

Designed for modern family life, the Mini series combines playful interaction, home awareness, and remote connection in a compact form factor. Despite their small size, EBO Mini and Mini Sport are designed to bring meaningful companionship and greater peace of mind into everyday life.

About Enabot

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology-driven world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here.

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