Ostomy Dressing Market worth $4.73 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Ostomy Dressing Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.80 billion in 2026 to USD 4.73 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Browse 217 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 236 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Ostomy Dressing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Ostomy Dressing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.80 billion

USD 3.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.73billion

USD 4.73billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Ostomy Dressing Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the ostomy bags/pouches segment accounted for the largest share of 65-75% of the ostomy dressings market in 2025.

By application, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of 45-50% of the ostomy dressings market.

By end user, the home care settings segment held the largest share of 45-55% in the ostomy dressings market in 2025.

By region, Europe accounted for the largest share of 45-55% of the ostomy dressings market in 2025.

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The growth of the ostomy dressings market can be attributed to an increase in cases of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and an aging population that requires long-term ostomies. Awareness of peristomal skin issues and a growing trend towards self-care have further accelerated the adoption of these ostomy dressing products. Innovations that enhance protection, comfort, and leak prevention are also vital to the market's expansion.

There is significant growth potential in this market, particularly in emerging economies, due to advancements in healthcare facilities, improved reimbursement options, and greater acceptance of high-quality products. The industry is undergoing notable changes, driven by developments in digital health technology, materials science, and regulatory frameworks.

For instance, some ostomy systems now incorporate sensors to monitor leakage, skin integrity, and wear time. New materials that enhance adhesiveness have been developed, increasing patient comfort, especially with hydrocolloid and silicone adhesives. Additionally, telehealth applications facilitate remote patient monitoring and education.

On the regulatory front, there are stricter quality and safety standards, including more rigorous biocompatibility criteria and mandatory post-market surveillance, particularly in regions like the European Union under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). While these regulations create higher barriers to entry, they also improve product performance.

The colostomy bags/pouches subsegment accounted for the largest share of the ostomy bags/pouches market in 2025.

The ostomy dressings market is segmented into ostomy bags/pouches, skin barrier rings, skin barrier sheets, film dressings, and other Products. Within the ostomy bags/pouches category, the market is further classified into colostomy bags/pouches, ileostomy bags/pouches, and urostomy bags/pouches. In 2025, the colostomy bags/pouches segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is primarily due to the high prevalence of colorectal cancer worldwide, with approximately 1.9 million new cases diagnosed in 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Many patients with colorectal cancer require colostomies, either temporarily or permanently, which has contributed to the increased popularity and usage of colostomy bags. Additionally, rising life expectancy and longer periods spent managing the condition have led to longer use of these products.

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By application, the cancer (colon & bladder) segment accounted for the largest share of the ostomy dressings market in 2025.

The ostomy dressings market is segmented into cancer (colon & bladder), Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, traumatic injuries, and other applications. Among these, the cancer (colon & bladder) segment is expected to hold a significant share of the ostomy dressings market in 2025. This segment accounts for the largest share of the ostomy bags market due to the prevalent cases of colorectal and bladder cancers worldwide. These cancers often necessitate surgeries such as colostomy and urostomy, which can lead to the formation of stomas, either temporarily or permanently. As a result, there is a consistent demand for ostomy bags. Furthermore, established clinical protocols, higher surgical volumes, and ongoing post-operative care needs will continue to drive steady consumption of these products, reinforcing the dominance of the cancer segment in the ostomy dressings market.

In 2025, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the ostomy dressings market.

The ostomy dressings market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Europe region holds the largest share of the market due to the high incidence of colorectal and bladder cancers in several major countries. In 2022, there were over 62,000 cases of colorectal cancer in Germany, approximately 54,700 in Italy, around 51,600 in France, and about 49,200 in the UK. Additionally, bladder cancer cases were significant, with more than 29,000 in Germany and approximately 34,500 in Italy. The high number of cancer cases leads to a substantial number of ostomy procedures, resulting in a continuous demand for ostomy dressings. Furthermore, well-established healthcare systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and the widespread adoption of advanced ostomy care products bolster the market's dominance in this region.

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Top Companies in Ostomy Dressing Market:

The Top Companies in Ostomy Dressing Market include Coloplast A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Hollister (US), Salts Healthcare (UK), B. Braun SE (Germany), Solventum (US), Welland Medical Limited (UK), ALCARE Co., Ltd. (Japan), Eakin Healthcare Group (Ireland), Marlen Manufacturing & Development (US), Advin Health Care (India), and Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others.

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