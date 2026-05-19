Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Beyond the Ticker for an exclusive inside look at Volatus Aerospace Corp., where CEO Glen Lynch reveals how Canada is quietly rebuilding its airspace from the ground up. As Canada's defense posture shifts toward sovereign capability and NATO interoperability becomes operational, Volatus is positioning itself as a national champion - integrating piloted aircraft, remotely piloted systems, autonomy, manufacturing, engineering, and training into one unified aerospace platform. Discover how the company operates two parallel revenue engines (commercial and defense), flies over 2 million kilometers of pipeline inspections annually, and operates one of the world's most complex drone flight paths directly under intersecting runways at Edmonton International Airport. From the Condor XL with a 10-meter wingspan to the Canary making urgent medical deliveries, this episode pulls back the curtain on the technology, safety, capital discipline, and culture driving the quiet revolution in aerospace. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or simply curious about the future of flight, you'll walk away understanding why Volatus is far more than a drone company - it's a data-driven, full-lifecycle aerospace partner for the 21st century.