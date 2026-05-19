Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has announced the landmark launch of Fresha Connect alongside its powerful new AI Concierge, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of the selfcare industry. Together, these launches introduce a fully integrated, AI-powered communication layer that unifies client interaction, team collaboration, and booking management within a single, seamless platform, while ensuring every enquiry is captured, managed, and converted in real time.

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Fresha Connect interface shown across two mobile screens, featuring AI-powered client messaging and internal team communication designed to keep beauty and wellness businesses connected in real time.

With this launch, Fresha takes a major step forward in delivering the first truly all-in-one, 360-degree operating system for beauty and wellness businesses, bringing together bookings, payments, client management, communication, and now AI-powered client engagement, all natively within the Fresha ecosystem.

At the core of this launch is Fresha Connect, an umbrella platform built on two key product pillars: Client Connect and Team Connect. Together, they create the most advanced, fully integrated communication infrastructure designed specifically for modern beauty and wellness businesses, combining Slack-style internal collaboration with Intercom- and HubSpot-style client communication within a single platform at a fraction of the cost.

As the industry has evolved, so too have expectations around speed, responsiveness, and personalization. Traditionally, businesses have relied on multiple disconnected tools to manage bookings, client conversations, and internal communication. Fresha Connect eliminates this entirely, bringing every interaction into one unified system with complete visibility and control.

"At Fresha, we're building the operating system for the beauty and wellness industry," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "Fresha Connect and AI Concierge are landmark launches for us, bringing communication natively into the core of Fresha. By unifying client interaction and team collaboration in one place and powering it all with AI, we're setting a new standard for operational efficiency while helping businesses consolidate costly third-party tools."

At the heart of internal operations is Team Connect, a powerful, Slack-style communication platform built directly into Fresha. Designed to reflect how beauty and wellness teams actually work, it enables real-time collaboration across staff, roles, and locations without relying on external tools.

Team Connect introduces a structured, channel-based system where conversations can be organized by location, function, or workflow. Whether managing daily operations, coordinating shifts, overseeing front desk activity, or aligning multiple sites, every conversation now has a dedicated space, ensuring clarity and alignment across the business.

For enterprise and multi-location businesses, Team Connect is especially powerful. As organizations scale, communication often becomes fragmented across personal messages, emails, and disconnected apps, making consistency and visibility increasingly difficult to maintain. Team Connect solves this by creating one centralized communication layer inside Fresha, giving operators complete visibility across teams, locations, and workflows while still allowing individual sites to manage conversations relevant to their day-to-day operations. For staff working across multiple locations, communication follows them within Fresha, making it easy to stay aligned, retain context, and continue work without disruption.

Teams can communicate through direct messages, group chats, and both private and public channels, while features such as system messages, reactions, message editing, and forwarding support fast, effective coordination at scale. Because everything lives within Fresha, conversations are directly connected to bookings, schedules, and client activity, creating a fully contextual communication environment where conversations, bookings, schedules, and client activity all work together in real time.

Crucially, all communication within Team Connect is owned and stored by the business, forming a secure, searchable record of operational knowledge. This ensures continuity as teams grow, removing reliance on personal messaging apps and eliminating the loss of critical information when staff changes happen.

"Team Connect reflects how businesses actually operate behind the scenes," said Dani Alexander Lopez, Head of Product at Fresha. "We're giving teams a new and innovative system that keeps them aligned, moves with them as they scale, and removes the friction of disconnected communication tools like WhatsApp and external group chats."

Alongside internal collaboration, Client Connect transforms how businesses engage with their clients, bringing the Intercom- and HubSpot-style communication experience directly into the Fresha platform.

Conversations, booking history, client preferences, and notes are unified within a single workspace, giving teams complete context at every touchpoint. Every interaction is continuous and personalized, allowing businesses to pick up where conversations left off, deliver tailored experiences, and build stronger, longer-lasting client relationships whilst making businesses more efficient.

Furthermore, embedded within Client Connect is AI Concierge, Fresha's highly advanced, always-on assistant designed to handle both calls and messaging with speed, accuracy, and consistency. Acting as a digital front desk, it ensures that every enquiry is captured and converted, whether it comes in during peak periods or outside of business hours.

Built directly into the Fresha platform, AI Concierge operates with a real-time understanding of the entire business, including services, pricing, team availability, booking rules, client preferences, and appointment history. Unlike traditional AI assistants that sit outside operational systems, AI Concierge works directly within Fresha's live ecosystem, allowing it to respond with speed, accuracy, and full contextual awareness across every interaction. Whether answering detailed service enquiries, recommending treatments, booking appointments, taking payments, or managing reschedules, every conversation is connected directly to the operational heartbeat of the business.

Designed to operate as a true extension of the front desk, AI Concierge can manage multiple conversations simultaneously across both call and chat without compromising quality or consistency. As demand increases, it scales instantly alongside the business, ensuring every enquiry receives the same level of responsiveness and attention, regardless of time, volume, or channel. This creates a significantly more seamless experience for clients while helping businesses capture more bookings, reduce missed opportunities, and operate with greater efficiency.

Incredibly powerful yet surprisingly human, AI Concierge allows businesses to tailor tone of voice, communication style, and even accent, ensuring every interaction feels natural, personal, and fully aligned with the brand. Each assistant is assigned a unique phone number, with businesses able to control exactly when and how it operates, whether acting as a 24/7 booking and support layer or stepping in during peak trading periods when teams are busiest. Over time, Fresha also plans to introduce AI Concierge across additional languages, further expanding its ability to support businesses and clients across global markets.

For more complex enquiries, calls can be seamlessly transferred to staff, while missed interactions are captured as detailed messages, ensuring no opportunity is lost.

By combining AI-powered call handling with real-time messaging inside Client Connect, Fresha has created the most unified communication layer in the industry, where businesses can engage clients across channels while maintaining complete consistency and visibility.

Early pilots have already demonstrated strong commercial impact, with partners seeing significant increases in booking conversion, additional revenue captured from previously missed enquiries, and reductions in no-show rates through improved booking commitment.

"Fresha Connect is by far the most seamless and advanced way to run a modern beauty and wellness business," said James Hayward-Browne, Head of Brand Content at Fresha. "By bringing communication, operations, and client experience into one connected system, and extending that with AI Concierge, everything works together in real time. It sets a new benchmark for what businesses should expect from their software."

"Together, Client Connect, Team Connect, and AI Concierge form the most advanced communication ecosystem ever introduced to the beauty and wellness industry, all embedded directly within Fresha's core platform," says Zeqiri. "For the first time, businesses can manage client conversations, internal collaboration, and booking operations in one place, without compromise."

The launch marks a significant shift in how beauty and wellness businesses operate, moving from fragmented tools to a single, connected system designed to support growth at every stage.

Fresha Connect and AI Concierge are rolling out globally, with AI Concierge set to be introduced in additional languages over time, further expanding its ability to support businesses and clients across international markets. Together, they mark a major leap forward in how modern selfcare businesses communicate, operate, and grow in an increasingly AI-powered industry.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

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Contacts:

marketing@fresha.com