Ray C. Anderson Foundation: From Roadside to Resource: The Ray Leads on Powering the Grid With the Public Right-of-Way

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / As U.S. electricity demand is projected to grow nearly 16% by 2029-driven by domestic manufacturing and high-tech industry expansion-The Ray is reimagining the public right-of-way (ROW) as a vital land-use solution. They've shared their latest work in establishing a national blueprint for energy infrastructure colocation and grid resilience.

Optimizing Infrastructure through Proprietary Methodology

As the leading experts in ROW innovation, The Ray is helping state agencies bridge the gap between transportation and the utility sector through:

Exclusive Asset Mapping: Leveraging the only complete national database of highway right-of-way to identify viable transmission and energy sites with unparalleled precision.

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): Coordinating roadside distributed energy resources (DERs) to create a flexible, decentralized system that meets grid needs at a 15-35% lower cost than traditional infrastructure.

Interagency Coordination: Leading national models for early collaboration between DOTs and energy agencies to accelerate the integration of high-voltage transmission.

See The Ray's Partner Map of state departments of transportation, turnpikes and local partners.

Strategic Expansion of the American Grid

The Ray's recent collaboration with the Maine Department of Energy Resources (MaineDOER) and its nationwide suitability analysis represent a significant evolution in technical capabilities. By leveraging proprietary methodology and national data, The Ray is proving that state DOTs can transform underutilized roadsides into high-value assets that strengthen both the economy and the grid.

Photo of energy transmission lines

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-roadside-to-resource-the-ray-leads-on-powering-the-grid-wit-1168233