Montieth Company (M&Co), a global specialist communications consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of Perry Goldman as Global Managing Director.

A member of the firm's Global Leadership Team, Perry joined M&Co more than ten years ago and has since played a central role in its growth, advising senior executives on high-stakes reputational and communications opportunities and challenges in the financial services, professional services, technology, and energy sectors.

"Perry demonstrates the insight, leadership, and commitment to excellence that define our core value-add to our clients," said Montieth M. Illingworth, CEO Global Managing Partner. "As we grow our capabilities and international reach, Perry will be instrumental in forging fresh business relationships that enable us to better serve our cross-border clients."

In his new role, Perry will continue to oversee M&Co's portfolio of communications solutions and lead the development of high-value partnerships with global organizations, law firms, financial institutions, and advisory firms.

"Montieth Company has built a distinctive model that brings together senior counsel, geographic breadth, and deep sector expertise, something I have proudly helped evolve," said Perry Goldman. "What sets us apart is that we deliver fully integrated programs in-house across every market we operate in. We see tremendous opportunity in finding innovative ways to support our clients by building strategic partnerships and through differentiated technology-centered offerings."

M&Co gives organizations in multiple sectors direct access to experienced leaders in key money and media markets such as New York, London, and Hong Kong. The firm's expertise spans marketing communications and PR, corporate and financial communications, crisis and issues management, litigation PR, public affairs, and branding and website development.

Central to M&Co's growth in 2026 is its AI-powered solution set, which includes a wholly proprietary platform that advances the strategic and tactical precision of client work across practice areas, namely in crisis and issues management and litigation PR. This brings new depth to some of the firm's most specialized disciplines.

M&Co's work has been recognized across the industry, including PR Daily's 2025 Top Agencies List, the 2025 PR Daily Global PR Campaign Award, Top 50 PR and Strategy Firms by 50Pros, and the Qwoted Agency Award 2026.

About Montieth Company

Montieth Company is a global communications consultancy that helps organizations achieve opportunity and prevail in the face of their biggest challenges. The firm provides a range of services including marketing communications and PR, branding and website development, corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, litigation PR, and government relations. The firm's AI-powered solution set includes brand audits to evaluate and optimize the impact of earned, owned, and paid media, as well as predictive analysis of stakeholder sentiment and opinion in response to corporate critical announcements and events.

Montieth Company has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media center markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Rebecca Bender

rbender@montiethco.com