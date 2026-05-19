Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Nonwoven Fabric Market to Reach US$87.9 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Hygiene and Medical Demand - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nonwoven fabric market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$60.4 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$87.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.5% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by rising demand for disposable hygiene products, increasing use of lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing, and expanding applications in medical and filtration industries. Nonwoven fabrics provide advantages such as durability, lightweight performance, cost efficiency, absorbency, and superior filtration properties, making them essential in modern industrial and consumer applications.

Rising Demand for Hygiene and Medical Products

The growing consumption of disposable hygiene and medical products continues to drive strong demand for nonwoven fabrics globally. Products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence items, surgical gowns, face masks, and medical wipes rely heavily on nonwoven materials because of their softness, absorbency, breathability, and skin-friendly properties. Aging populations in developed economies, including North America, Europe, and Japan, are significantly increasing demand for adult incontinence products, while higher birth rates and improving living standards in Asia Pacific and Africa are accelerating diaper adoption.

Global hygiene product demand has increased considerably as consumers prioritized convenience and personal care solutions. Industry organizations such as EDANA and INDA reported continued growth in nonwoven production capacity to support expanding hygiene and healthcare applications. Manufacturers are responding with innovations in multilayer structures, softer materials, and biodegradable alternatives that improve comfort while addressing sustainability concerns.

Beyond hygiene applications, infection-control protocols in hospitals and healthcare facilities continue to support the use of disposable medical products. Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly preferred in surgical drapes, sterilization wraps, and protective apparel because they reduce contamination risks and improve operational safety. In emerging economies, expanding healthcare infrastructure and government healthcare investments are further strengthening long-term demand for medical-grade nonwoven materials.

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Expansion of Lightweight and High-Performance Automotive Applications

The automotive industry has emerged as another major growth driver for the nonwoven fabric market. Automakers worldwide are focusing on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance passenger comfort. Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly used in automotive interiors, carpets, trunk liners, insulation systems, cabin air filters, and acoustic components because of their high strength-to-weight ratio and cost efficiency.

The transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) has further accelerated demand for advanced nonwoven materials. EV manufacturers require specialized nonwovens for thermal insulation, battery protection, and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) control systems. Automotive manufacturers significantly increased investments in sustainable and recycled materials to align with global emission-reduction goals and circular-economy initiatives.

Modern nonwoven materials also improve vehicle acoustics and cabin comfort while reducing total vehicle weight. In Europe, strict emissions regulations and fuel-efficiency standards are encouraging greater use of lightweight nonwoven composites across passenger and commercial vehicles. North American automakers are adopting advanced nonwoven technologies in premium vehicle platforms, while Asian manufacturers continue expanding production for mass-market electric mobility solutions.

Key Highlight: Strategic Joint Venture between Kimberly-Clark and Suzano in 2025

A major development in 2025 was the announcement of a global tissue-products joint venture between Kimberly-Clark and Suzano. Under the agreement, Suzano will acquire a 51% interest in the new entity for approximately US$1.73 billion, while Kimberly-Clark will retain a 49% stake. The new company will include Kimberly-Clark's International Family Care and Professional businesses across more than 70 countries.

The partnership combines Kimberly-Clark's expertise in tissue and professional products with Suzano's large-scale pulp production capabilities. According to the announcement, the new company will operate with approximately 9,000 employees and 22 manufacturing facilities located in 14 countries, including regions across Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

The transaction is intended to strengthen operational efficiency and expand the companies' presence in international markets. The joint venture will market regional and global brands, including Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, WypAll, and Kimberly-Clark Professional. Suzano stated that the investment aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding into value-added businesses linked to its pulp operations.

This development reflects increasing strategic collaboration and vertical integration within the global hygiene and tissue products industry. The agreement also highlights growing interest in strengthening international supply chains and scaling consumer tissue businesses in emerging markets.

Segmentation Insights: Spunbond Leadership Strengthens While Meltblown Technologies Gain Rapid Momentum

Spunbond technology continues to dominate the nonwoven fabric market, accounting for nearly 42% of market share due to its cost efficiency, high-speed production capability, and broad applicability across hygiene, medical, geotextile, and agricultural sectors. The segment benefits from strong demand for polypropylene-based nonwovens used in disposable hygiene and healthcare products. Meanwhile, meltblown technology is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising filtration requirements in air purification systems, medical masks, HVAC filters, and EV battery insulation applications. China added over 450 thousand tons of combined spunbond and meltblown capacity across nearly 32 new production lines, highlighting aggressive investments in advanced nonwoven technologies. Innovations in SMS and SMMS multilayer structures are further improving barrier protection, softness, and filtration efficiency, strengthening demand across medical and industrial applications.

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Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While North America Records Fastest Expansion

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the nonwoven fabric market, accounting for approximately 44% of global value, driven by China's dominant manufacturing capacity and expanding consumption across hygiene, construction, and industrial applications. China alone produced over 8.5 million tons of nonwoven materials in 2024, supported by strong investments in spunbond and meltblown production lines. India is also emerging as a key growth market due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and government support for domestic manufacturing initiatives.

North America is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by significant investments in advanced nonwoven manufacturing capacity and rising demand across medical, filtration, and automotive sectors. Regional producers are expanding operations to strengthen supply chains and reduce import dependence following disruptions experienced during the pandemic period.

Europe maintains steady demand due to stringent sustainability regulations and strong adoption of recyclable and biodegradable nonwoven materials. The region's automotive and medical industries continue driving innovation in advanced technical nonwovens. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are witnessing growing opportunities through infrastructure development, healthcare expansion, and rising hygiene-product penetration.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Freudenberg Group, and Glatfelter Corporation.

Kimberly-Clark continues expanding its nonwoven innovation capabilities through strategic partnerships and investments focused on sustainable hygiene materials and enhanced product performance.

Berry Global is strengthening its position through advanced spunbond, meltblown, and composite nonwoven technologies while expanding recyclable and circular-product offerings for healthcare and industrial markets.

DuPont focuses on high-performance nonwoven solutions under its Tyvek portfolio, targeting medical protection, industrial safety, and building-envelope applications requiring superior durability and barrier performance.

Freudenberg invests heavily in filtration technologies, technical textiles, and sustainable materials to strengthen its industrial and automotive nonwoven portfolio.

Strategies across the industry increasingly focus on sustainability, advanced automation, digital manufacturing integration, and expansion of bio-based and recycled-material technologies to meet evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

Key Highlights

The global nonwoven fabric market is projected to grow from US$60.4 Bn in 2026 to US$87.9 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the market with approximately 44% share, supported by China's strong production capacity and expanding hygiene-product demand across emerging economies.

North America is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rising investments in advanced nonwoven manufacturing and growing filtration and healthcare applications.

Spunbond technology dominates the market with nearly 42% share due to its versatility, durability, and suitability for high-volume hygiene and medical applications.

Personal care and hygiene remains the leading application segment, accounting for around 38% of global demand through increasing consumption of diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products.

Sustainability-focused innovations in biodegradable and recycled nonwoven materials are creating significant growth opportunities for manufacturers worldwide.

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Market Segmentation

By Technology

Spun Bond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Others

By Material Type

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Others

By Application

Personal Care and Hygiene

Filtration

Healthcare

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

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