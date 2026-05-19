Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch Health Expands Digital Engagement Platform with Acquisition of Perx Health's U.S. Business

Proven behavioral engagement and incentive technology adds new capabilities across medication adherence, chronic condition management, and member activation

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Clutch, a Philadelphia-based AI-powered engagement platform serving commerce and healthcare verticals, today announced its acquisition of Perx Health's U.S. operations, a digital health company whose mobile engagement platform uses behavioral science, gamification, and personalized incentives to drive patient action and improve health outcomes.

The acquisition strengthens Clutch Health, Clutch's dedicated healthcare business, by adding a clinically validated engagement platform with active deployments across major U.S. health plans and provider organizations. Perx Health's technology drives medication adherence, treatment plan completion, and chronic condition self-management through personalized task-based programs, flexible reward mechanisms, and real-time behavioral nudges delivered via a consumer-grade mobile experience.

This marks Clutch's second healthcare acquisition, following its 2025 acquisition of Reciprocity Health, and reflects the company's continued commitment to building a comprehensive healthcare engagement platform.

"Perx Health has built something that's hard to find in digital health: a product that patients actually use, that delivers measurable outcomes, and that customers are actively expanding," said Craig Hauben, CEO of Clutch. "Adding Perx to Clutch Health gives us a proven engagement engine with real traction in the market. Combined with Reciprocity's incentive science and Clutch's AI and data platform, we've created the first company of its kind with deep expertise in every aspect of behavior orchestration, from incentive design and behavioral science to AI-powered personalization and real-time engagement. No one else brings all of this together under one roof."

A Proven Platform for Patient Engagement

Perx Health's platform has been deployed across dozens of programs in the U.S. and Australia, consistently delivering medication adherence rates of 80 to 85% and strong patient engagement across diverse populations. Notably, the platform has demonstrated the ability to engage even the most complex patients, including those managing multiple chronic conditions who require engagement multiple times per day to stay on track with their care plans. The platform's flexibility, supporting multiple task types, reward methods, and program configurations, has made it a preferred choice for organizations looking to move beyond single-purpose adherence tools.

Key capabilities being added to Clutch Health include:

Mobile-First Behavioral Engagement: Personalized task-based programs that drive daily patient action through gamification, streaks, and community features

Flexible Incentive Management: Configurable reward types including gift cards, points, and custom incentives tailored to program requirements and patient preferences

Multi-Condition Program Support: Medication adherence, chronic condition management, treatment plan completion, biometric tracking, and wellness programs on a single platform

Enterprise Portal and Reporting: Real-time program analytics, patient engagement dashboards, and outcomes reporting for health plan and provider customers

"Joining Clutch is the right next step for Perx and for the customers and patients we serve," said Scott Taylor, who joins Clutch as President of Perx USA. "We've built a product that people love to use, and that delivers real results. Now, with Clutch's AI platform, data science capabilities, and go-to-market reach, we can take what's working and scale it in ways that weren't possible as a standalone company. I'm excited about what we're going to build together."

Expanding the Clutch Health Platform

With the addition of Perx Health, Clutch Health now offers an integrated suite of engagement capabilities spanning financial incentives, behavioral nudges, gamified engagement, personalized communications, and outcomes measurement. The combined platform serves health plans, providers, value-based care organizations, and employers looking to activate and engage their member and patient populations.

Together, these capabilities allow Clutch Health to meet any member where they are, whether that means a daily medication reminder for a newly diagnosed patient, a multi-touch engagement program for someone managing several chronic conditions, or a rewards-based wellness initiative for a broader population. The platform is designed to seamlessly plug into any ecosystem, integrating with health plan systems, EHRs, pharmacy networks, and care management workflows so that engagement becomes a natural extension of the care experience rather than an added burden.

Under the Clutch umbrella:

Clutch Commerce continues to grow with leading brands in retail, grocery, restaurants, and consumer services

Clutch Health expands its capabilities and clinical reach, now combining Reciprocity Health's incentive science, Perx Health's behavioral engagement platform, and Clutch's AI-powered personalization engine

Scott Taylor and the Perx Health team will operate within Clutch Health, with Taylor reporting directly to Clutch CEO Craig Hauben. The team will continue serving existing customers while expanding the platform's reach across Clutch Health's growing customer base.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-powered Retention, Loyalty, and Engagement Platform that helps businesses in Commerce and Healthcare build stronger relationships with their customers, patients, and members. With personalized, data-driven communication, automation, and incentives, Clutch helps clients achieve measurable results in loyalty, retention, and health engagement.

About Perx Health

Perx Health is a digital health engagement company that uses behavioral science, gamification, and personalized incentives to help patients take action on their health. Its mobile platform delivers task-based programs, flexible rewards, and real-time behavioral nudges that drive medication adherence, treatment plan completion, and chronic condition self-management across health plan and provider programs.

Media Contact:

Scott Taylor

Clutch Health

Scott.taylor@clutch.com

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clutch-health-expands-digital-engagement-platform-with-acquisitio-1164188