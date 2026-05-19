Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 19 May 2026
Edison issues report on Alkemya Metacore
Edison issues report on Alkemya Metacore
The Alkemya Metacore token offers exposure to trade and investment activities in high-technology metals with a particular focus on ultra-pure nickel and its specialised applications. The core asset of c 7m linear metres of 99.99% purity 0.025mm diameter nickel wire has been independently valued at $1.64bn. This has the potential to generate significant value by being made into precision-woven mesh for end markets such as electro-magnetic shielding and aerospace and defence. The token has the capacity to capture value generated from the asset and its commercialisation. Alkemya Metacore's base case scenario suggests a token value including distributions at the end of year seven of $3.84 on a present value basis, compared to an issue price of $1.00.
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