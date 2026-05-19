BioMar Group A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares, is expected to be 28 May 2026. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that BioMar Group A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.

Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Pursuant section "The Offering - Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by BioMar Group A/S, the Underwriting Agreement includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed.

BioMar Group A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 1 June 2026 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing.

The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 28 May 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0064982482) no later than 28 May 2026 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by the company and existing shares in BioMar Group A/S, including overallotment shares.

After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.

The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data:

Temporary ISIN: DK0064982482 Name: BioMar Group TEMP Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 100,500,000 certificates Face value: DKK 2.50 Segment: Large Cap Short name: BIOMAR TEMP Orderbook ID: 510311 Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table MIC Code XCSE CCP cleared: Yes

Data about BioMar Group A/S

Full name of the company: BioMar Group A/S Company registration no. 38570617 Symbol of the company: BIOMAR

Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry Supersector 45 Consumer Staples 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco

For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66