Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863533 | ISIN: US3647601083 | Ticker-Symbol: GAP
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 17:35
17,835 Euro
+0,25 % +0,045
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,89517,95517:58
17,89517,95517:58
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gap Inc. Appoints Donald Kohler as Banana Republic President and Chief Executive Officer

Kohler Brings Deep Luxury and Heritage-Brand Expertise to Advance Banana Republic's Modern Explorer Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced Donald Kohler will join the company as Global Brand President and CEO of Banana Republic in July 2026 and will be based in San Francisco.

A seasoned leader with more than three decades of experience across the luxury, premium and specialty retail markets, Kohler will guide Banana Republic as the brand continues to build momentum and elevate its position as a modern explorer lifestyle brand rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and discovery.

"Donald is a product-driven leader with deep global expertise and an extraordinary track record of revitalizing brands to new relevance with clarity, discipline, and storytelling that connects with customers to drive growth," said Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson.

"Donald began his career in product at Gap Brand, where he developed his instincts for great design, impactful merchandising, and powerful storytelling. Just as importantly, he is deeply respected as a people leader who builds trust and develops high-performing teams. That rare combination of operational excellence and brand building positions him well to lead Banana Republic's next chapter - building on the brand's momentum and reinvigoration as a modern explorer brand," Dickson added.

Kohler joins Banana Republic from PVH Corp., where he most recently served as CEO of PVH Americas, overseeing Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and the company's regional retail, eCommerce, wholesale, and licensing businesses. Prior to PVH Corp., Kohler held senior leadership roles at Burberry, Ferragamo, and Diesel, where he consistently strengthened brand positioning, delivered operational excellence, and led consumer-focused transformation across global markets.

Earlier in his career, Kohler spent more than a decade at Gap Inc. in merchandising leadership roles across Gap, GapKids, and babyGap - an experience that shaped his approach to product excellence, customer-led focus, and cross-functional partnership.

"Returning to Gap Inc. is deeply meaningful for me," said Kohler. "Banana Republic has extraordinary heritage and a powerful opportunity to inspire today's consumer through elevated product, immersive storytelling, and a cohesive customer journey. I believe great brands are built by great teams, and I look forward to getting to know the Banana Republic team and building what's next together."

As Kohler steps into the role, Banana Republic will continue strengthening its product architecture, deepening brand storytelling, elevating the in-store and digital experience, and driving disciplined execution across all channels globally.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its?Old Navy,?Gap,?Banana?Republic,?and?Athleta?brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit?www.gapinc.com.

About Banana Republic
Banana Republic is a storyteller's brand, outfitting the modern explorer with high-quality, expertly crafted collections and experiences to inspire and enrich their journeys. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online and company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com and follow @BananaRepublic on social channels.

Media Relations Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.