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WKN: A3C6E1 | ISIN: AU0000155228 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JC
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 17:21
0,321 Euro
-1,95 % -0,006
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AUSTRALIEN
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METALLIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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METALLIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3220,33117:43
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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:03 Uhr
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Metallium Ltd.: Metallium Awarded U.S. Million Dollar Grant from Department of War for Phase II Project to Recovery Gallium and Germanium from Electronic Waste

Award Follows Successful Demonstration During Phase 1 to recover gallium from Semiconductor and Electronic Waste Streams using Metallium's Flash Joule Heating Technology

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM, OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced its U.S.-based affiliate, Flash Metals Texas, Inc., has been awarded a million-dollar Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SIBR) contract with the U.S. Department of War through the Defense Logistics Agency, to continue to pursue the recovery of gallium and germanium from electronic waste streams.

The Phase II award follows successful completion of Phase I, which demonstrated Metallium and Flash Metals Texas' proprietary ability to recover gallium from semiconductor and e-waste. All technical milestones were achieved or exceeded, and the program was delivered in approximately half the standard timeframe.

"The SBIR process is a highly competitive initiative, and it encourages Flash Metals, a U.S. small business, to compete and demonstrate the capacity of our team and technology in this crowded landscape," said Metallium and Flash Metals Texas President of U.S. Operations, Steve Regiel. "This new contract sets us apart and validates our approach and our commitment to supporting national security priorities."

The Phase II program expands initial work completed to focus on extraction of both gallium and germanium from electronic waste streams, with activities centered at the Company's Texas Technology Campus. The 12-month project is expected to culminate with process readiness that is appropriate beyond pilot demonstration, placing Flash Metals Texas in position to seek work on a Phase III award and broader commercial deployment. The timeline also integrates into current operational development of the Gator Point Technology Campus in Chambers County, Texas by Metallium and Flash Metals Texas.

Metallium and Flash Metals Texas' Flash Joule Heating technology provides a pathway to recover gallium and germanium from electronic waste streams, alongside high-value metals including gold, silver, tin, palladium, and copper. By extracting these materials from existing waste, the technology has potential to diversify supply sources, improve overall feedstock economics, reduce reliance on concentrated primary production, and strengthen U.S. defense and semiconductor supply chains.

Both gallium and germanium are designated by the U.S. government as critical materials essential for defense systems, semiconductors and communications technologies. Currently both germanium and gallium supplies are structurally constrained and are prone to supply disruptions.

More information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03091262-6A1325975&v=undefined

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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