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WKN: A2PKR4 | ISIN: CA33767E2024 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GIA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 09:30
113,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00113,0017:56
112,00113,0017:56
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 15:33 Uhr
54 Leser
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Firstservice Residential, Inc.: FirstService Residential Announces Key Leadership Changes: Brooke Rosenthal Named Vice President of New Development; Stuart Spiro Appointed Vice President of the Condo/Co-op Werny Division

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, announced two significant leadership promotions that strengthen its executive team and reinforce its continued commitment to delivering exceptional service across its growing portfolio.

Brooke Rosenthal has been promoted to Vice President of New Development, and Stuart Spiro has been appointed Vice President of the Condo/Co-op Werny Division. Both executives bring deep operational expertise and a strong track record of leadership within the organization.

Brooke Rosenthal - Vice President, New Development

Rosenthal joined FirstService Residential in 2013 and has served in multiple leadership roles, most recently as an account executive within the New Development Group. She is also a graduate of the company's 2023 Emerging Leaders program. Known for her management of some of New York's most high-profile luxury residential properties, Rosenthal has built a reputation for service excellence and team leadership.

In her new role, she will oversee a diverse portfolio of newly developed high-rise, mixed-use, and luxury properties, while partnering closely with developers to support successful openings and operational readiness.

"Stuart and Brooke have been integral to our team, consistently delivering results and inspiring their teams with innovative ideas and strategic vision. These promotions are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exemplary leadership skills demonstrated over the years," said Marc Kotler, President, FirstService Residential New York.

Stuart Spiro - Vice President, Condo/Co-op Werny Division

Spiro joined the organization in 2012 and steadily advanced throughout former roles within the New Development Group, from assistant property manager to property manager, senior property manager, and most recently managing director. He is also a graduate of the FirstService Emerging Leaders program. His extensive background in launching and overseeing newly constructed properties positions him well for this expanded leadership role.

Now, as Vice President of the Condo/Co-op Werny Division, Spiro will lead teams managing a broad range of condominium and cooperative communities across New York City, focusing on operational performance, team development, and enhancing board and resident experiences.

As President of Condo/Co-op Werny Division, Keith Werny shared his perspective on these executive promotions:

"Both Brooke and Stuart embody the leadership, professionalism, and resident-focused mindset that define FirstService Residential. Their promotions reflect not just their accomplishments, but the confidence we have in their ability to elevate service delivery, strengthen client relationships, and support our teams as we continue to grow. I'm excited to work alongside them in their new roles."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE Firstservice Residential, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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