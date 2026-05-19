Shutterstock, Inc.: GIPHY Extends Multi-Year Integration Partnership with Meta

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIPHY, the world's leading platform for visual self-expression, today announced a multi-year extension of its long-standing integration partnership with Meta. Through this agreement, GIPHY's massive library will continue to power GIF and sticker experiences across Meta's entire suite of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

GIFs and stickers have become a core part of how people communicate. Across Meta platforms, GIFs and stickers are shared daily, underscoring the role of visual expression in everyday conversations. This partnership reinforces GIPHY's role in enabling dynamic communication at scale across the apps people use every day.

"People don't always want to type how they feel. They want to show it," said Kevin Hein, Chief Growth Officer at GIPHY. "GIPHY makes that possible across Meta's apps every day. This ongoing partnership ensures that experience stays seamless as communication continues to evolve."

GIPHY's library of GIFs, stickers, and short-form content is embedded directly into user experiences, enabling people to express emotion and intent without leaving the apps they're already using. The renewed partnership reflects a shared focus on making digital communication more visual, immediate, and intuitive.

GIPHY recently commissioned a consumer survey by Censuswide that shows users feel more comfortable expressing emotions through visuals than texts. With GIPHY's integration across Meta apps people can take their communication beyond what text and standard emojis can convey.

GIPHY is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work.

ABOUT GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the visual communication platform where thousands of creators, media, and brand partners make everyday expression a little more moving. GIPHY empowers you to discover and share the GIFs, Clips, and Stickers that make your conversations more positive, more expressive, and more you. In addition, GIPHY Ads enables brands to connect with their audiences through ads people share, not just see. Acquired by Shutterstock in 2023, GIPHY's platform has a daily user reach of 1+ billion to which it serves 10+ billion pieces of short-form content every day. For more information, visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok @GIPHY.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK, INC.

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production-delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.