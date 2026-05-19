A New Venue for Live Experiences, Culture, and Entertainment

SOUNDSTAGE is a new state-of-the-art performance and event venue at the intersection of music, culture, media, and luxury hospitality.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Toronto is getting a new destination for live music and cultural experiences. SOUNDSTAGE, developed by ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG), is a new open-concept performance and event venue located on the 6th floor of W Toronto in the heart of Yorkville.

Created in collaboration with Showmax and W Toronto, SOUNDSTAGE is an artist-first cultural platform featuring advanced live performance infrastructure designed to unite artists, media, brands, and industry leaders in a luxury hospitality environment built for live music, cultural programming, brand activations, and unforgettable industry moments.

SOUNDSTAGE was developed by ArtsHouse Media Group (AMG), the parent company of Billboard Canada, Rolling Stone Canada, and NXNE, and will serve as a new hub within Canada's growing ecosystem of music, media, culture, and live experiences.

SOUNDSTAGE will be unveiled on May 19, 2026, welcoming artists, media, industry leaders, and cultural partners for an exclusive first look at the venue.

SOUNDSTAGE will host major music and cultural programming throughout the year, including Billboard Canada LIVE showcases, Billboard Canada Managers to Watch in partnership with Music Managers Forum, and the inaugural edition of Rolling Stone Canada Future of Music during NXNE.

"SOUNDSTAGE was built to be more than a venue. We wanted to create a home for artists, culture, and live experiences that brings together music and media in a meaningful way," says Mo Ghoneim, President of ArtsHouse Media Group. "As one of the country's leading music media companies, we felt a commitment to creating a space that not only elevates performance, but helps artists and culture connect with audiences on a larger scale."

"W Toronto has always been committed to creating luxury spaces where culture, creativity and community come together," says Elie Sassine, General Manager of W Toronto. "SOUNDSTAGE is an exciting evolution of that vision, bringing a fresh energy to Toronto's cultural and event landscape. By blending music, technology and hospitality, the venue creates a unique platform for artists, brands and industry leaders to connect in a way that feels distinctly Toronto."

"Showmax Event Services is proud to partner with AMG and W Hotel Toronto to help bring SOUNDSTAGE to life with a level of production that is both world-class and accessible," says Dan Sabina, Founder of Showmax Event Services. "We've designed and integrated a flexible, high-performance production package capable of supporting everything from live music and cultural programming to premium corporate events and broadcasts. Our goal is to create a space where artists, brands, and producers can execute seamlessly-where the technology elevates the experience."

ABOUT SOUNDSTAGE

Developed by ArtsHouse Media Group, SOUNDSTAGE introduces a new collaborative hub for Canada's entertainment and cultural industries. Combining premium hospitality, live performance infrastructure, and leading media platforms, SOUNDSTAGE is designed to support the next generation of live experiences, cultural programming, and creative collaboration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297871

Source: ARTSHOUSE Media Group Inc.