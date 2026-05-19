Advanced sensors will capture soft X-ray emissions generated as solar wind particles interact with Earth's magnetic field

Teledyne Space Imaging, a leading supplier of space-qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays and integrated camera systems, announced it supplied two CCD370 imaging sensors for the Soft X-ray Imager on the European Space Agency's SMILE mission (Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer). SMILE successfully launched at 04:52 BST from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

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SMILE is a scientific collaboration designed to advance understanding of space weather and the interaction between the Sun and Earth. SMILE will use four science instruments to study how Earth responds to solar wind, improving our understanding of solar storms, geomagnetic storms, and the wider science of space weather.

At the heart of the mission's Soft X-ray Imager are two CCD370 imaging sensors from Teledyne Space Imaging, which will capture soft X-ray emissions generated as solar wind particles interact with Earth's magnetic field. The sensors will observe photons with energies from 0.2 to 2.0 keV, enabling scientists to study the boundary regions where the solar wind meets Earth's magnetosphere and gain new insights into the processes shaping our planet's space environment.

"SMILE will provide scientists with a new perspective on the complex interaction between the Sun and Earth," said David Morris, Chief Engineer at Teledyne Space Imaging. "Our CCD technology is enabling this mission to be the first to image Earth's magnetosphere using X-ray light, helping scientists better understand the mechanisms behind space weather."

"We are proud to play a pivotal role in this mission," added Daniel Waller, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne Space Imaging. "Understanding space weather helps protect our planet, the technology we rely on, and our astronauts in space. We have a long heritage of supporting major international space missions, including SMILE."

All design, manufacturing, test and qualification of the CCD detectors were carried out at Teledyne Space Imaging's facility in Chelmsford, England.

The SMILE payload module, launch vehicle and SXI instrument are developed and procured by the European Space Agency. The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency. SMILE is a joint European-Chinese mission. More information can be found here: https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Smile/Smile_factsheet2.

About Teledyne Space Imaging

Teledyne Space Imaging of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) has a distinguished legacy in developing space-qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays, and integrated camera systems for leading space agencies and observatories including NASA, ESA, JAXA, and KASA. Its heritage spans more than 250 space projects, along with a wide range of commercial space applications. Teledyne Space Imaging designs, tests and manufactures a range of CCD, CMOS, and IR detectors with optical filters and package options to meet every performance requirement.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Karyn Barnes

Director of Business Development, Strategic Marketing Communications Space Imaging

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Email: teledyne-e2v@singletonpr.com

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