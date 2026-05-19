Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 16:54 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 30 April 2026

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

19 May 2026

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for April 2026 can now be viewed on the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.