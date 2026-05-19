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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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TIB, N.A. Partners with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions to Deliver Next-Generation Merchant Services for Community Banks

Strategic alliance empowers community banks with technology-first payment solutions, putting local institutions on equal footing with national non-bank providers

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / TIB, N.A., a leading correspondent banking institution serving community banks across the country, today announced a new strategic partnership with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions (WAS), a technology-first merchant services company. The alliance is designed to equip TIB's network of community bank clients with a white labeled cutting-edge merchant services infrastructure, enabling them to compete effectively against non-bank payment providers in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Leveling the Playing Field for Community Banks

As community banks face mounting competition from fintech firms and national non-bank providers, the need for modern, scalable payment infrastructure has never been greater. WAS brings a technology-forward approach to merchant services that will allow TIB and its bank customers to remain competitive and relevant in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

By combining WAS's innovative payment technology with TIB's deep correspondent banking expertise, the partnership delivers a differentiated, community-focused solution that large national providers simply cannot replicate. Together, WAS and TIB will build a robust foundation of payments infrastructure that helps local banks and the merchants they serve stay ahead of the curve in merchant services.

Built by Community Bankers, for Community Bankers

What sets this partnership apart is a shared understanding of the unique challenges community banks face every day. WAS was founded on the belief that community banks deserve merchant solutions crafted with the same empathy and experience that only true community bankers can bring. TIB's longstanding mission mirrors this philosophy, making the two organizations a natural alliance.

Together, WAS and TIB will tailor community banking solutions rooted in real-world experience - not just technology - ensuring that partner banks receive guidance and products that genuinely address their operational realities and growth goals.

"We're focused on optimizing our merchant operations to keep our partner banks' payment platforms current and highly efficient. Community bankers are scrutinizing where to upgrade their products and services, and they should know that TIB is their Trusted Partner for modernization and continued correspondent banking support."

- Michael O'Rourke, President & CEO, TIB, N.A.

"Partnering with TIB is a natural next step for Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. We built this company with community banks in mind, and TIB shares that same commitment to putting community financial institutions first. Together, we're delivering the technology and infrastructure that will allow community banks to modernize their payment offerings and better serve the local businesses and communities that depend on them."

- Todd Linden, CEO, Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

A Shared Foundation for Future Growth

The TIB-WAS partnership establishes a durable payments infrastructure framework that supports both short-term operational improvements and long-term growth for community banks and their merchant clients. By modernizing payment capabilities at the community level, the alliance will help local economies thrive and ensure that community banks remain vital financial partners for the businesses they serve.

Additional details about the partnership, including implementation timelines and available products and services, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

Leila Adnani
Leila@PSCreative.co
623-279-0011

SOURCE: Woodforest Acceptance Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tib-n.a.-partners-with-woodforest-acceptance-solutions-to-deliver-ne-1162991

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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