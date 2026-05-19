Alloy.ai Launches AI Agents to Help Consumer Brands Stop Losing Revenue to Avoidable Costs

The Commerce Intelligence Company for Consumer Brands Begins Rolling Out a Full Suite of AI Agents, Starting with Replenishment and Performance Reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Alloy.ai , the Commerce Intelligence System for consumer brands, today announced two AI Agents now available: a Replenishment AI Agent and a Performance Reporting AI Agent. A Trade Promotion AI Agent and a Forecast Adjustment AI Agent are scheduled to follow in Q3 2026.

Consumer brands lose billions every year, not because demand isn't there, but because their data is scattered across retailers, distributors, and internal systems. Even when that data is connected, the sheer volume overwhelms the teams responsible for acting on it. By the time Sales and Supply Chain teams connect the dots, either the revenue window has closed, or they're deep in an expensive fire drill, paying for it through OTIF fines, stockouts, expedited freight, and chargebacks. Alloy.ai's AI Agents are built to close that gap: monitoring every SKU at every location across hundreds of retail, ecommerce, and distribution partners, around the clock, and preparing execution-ready responses before the cost hits the P&L.

"For too long, brands have been told that losing 10% or more of revenue to OTIF fines, stockouts, expedited freight, and chargebacks is just 'the cost of doing business,'" says Alloy.ai Founder and CEO Joel Beal. "We've never accepted that. That tax exists because data is scattered, teams are overwhelmed, and by the time anyone connects the dots, the window of opportunity has closed. Not anymore. Our Agents don't just surface the problem - they prepare the fix, automatically, before it hits the P&L."

The Replenishment AI Agent: Every Account Gets the Attention of a Tier-1 Account

Most replenishment teams are forced to focus the majority of their time on top-tier retailers, leaving secondary accounts and regional divisions underserved. The Replenishment AI Agent changes that math. It monitors every SKU at every account across the entire retail network, identifies where demand is outpacing supply, calculates the optimal order quantity, and drafts a recommendation email with supporting data, ready for a single-click approval. No portal-hopping. No spreadsheet-building. Every account gets covered.

"Replenishment planning has always forced a tradeoff - the more time we spend managing underperforming items, the easier it is for overperforming ones to fall through the cracks," says Melissa & Doug Sales Analyst Peter Choi. "The Replenishment Agent changes that. It catches the risks we don't have bandwidth to find ourselves and surfaces them ready to act on. That's exactly what we've needed."

The Performance Reporting AI Agent: Walk Into Monday With a Strategy, Not a Spreadsheet

Every Monday, someone on the team spends hours manually pulling POS data, shipment records, and inventory levels to build the week's performance report. The Performance Reporting AI Agent does that work automatically. Each week, it monitors performance across the full commerce network, identifies the root cause behind every shift, and delivers a complete executive brief with live charts and narrative analysis before the first meeting of the week.

We are a lean team, and the Performance Reporting Agent is potentially revolutionary for our workflow," says BIC Omnichannel Growth & Strategy Team Lead Matt DePaolo. "The ability to use the AI to do math and manipulate data that we previously had to dig for manually is pretty earth-shattering. Having an agent automatically summarize our business performance can reduce our meeting times by half."

Artificial Intelligence by Alloy.ai

In addition to the new AI Agents, Alloy.ai offers Lens, a generative AI chat interface that serves as an on-demand AI analyst. Lens is powered by a customer's unified data within Alloy.ai and leverages proprietary commerce and supply chain expertise to perform multi-dimensional analysis. Anyone, from analysts to the C-suite, can use Lens to analyze data, moving from a surface-level table to a root-cause explanation in seconds using natural language. The Lens UI is embedded within every Agent, allowing the human-in-the-loop to iterate and provide feedback to the Agent in real-time.

What's Next

Today's launch is the first in an expanding suite of AI Agents. The Trade Promotion AI Agent and Forecast Adjustment AI Agent are on track for general availability in Q3 2026, with additional agents in development. Each agent is built on Alloy.ai's unified data architecture and 450+ pre-built integrations, purpose-built for the consumer goods ecosystem.

Read the full launch story here.

About Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is the Commerce Intelligence System for consumer brands. We unify data from 450+ sources - ERPs, retailers, ecommerce platforms, and distributors - into a single source of truth your team can bet their P&L on. Our proprietary commerce logic translates fragmented data into clear demand signals, and our AI Agents then prepare execution-ready actions automatically. Sales and Supply Chain teams at brands like Liquid I.V., Crayola, and Valvoline use Alloy.ai to capture every revenue window, protect margins, and keep products on the shelf. From signal to action. Instantly.

Media Contact

Allyson Scott

allyson.scott@alloy.ai

SOURCE: Alloy.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/alloy.ai-launches-ai-agents-to-help-consumer-brands-stop-losing-r-1168128