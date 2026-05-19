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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 17:14 Uhr
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Custodio & Dubey LLP: UCLA Latine Law Student Association Honors Miguel Custodio Jr. at Annual Alumni Gala

CD Law co-founder recognized for legal work and commitment to supporting future attorneys

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / The University of California, Los Angeles' Latine Law Student Association honored Custodio & Dubey LLP co-founder and partner Miguel A. Custodio Jr at its Annual Alumni Gala on April 17. The gala recognized Custodio for his professional achievements and his continued support for the next generation of legal professionals.

For Custodio, the recognition marked a return to the university that helped shape his path. From his undergraduate years through law school, UCLA played a key role in his development, including through programs such as UCLA Law Fellows, which gave him early exposure to the legal profession and helped make a career in law feel possible.

The evening centered on a message that extends beyond individual success: the legal profession moves forward when attorneys help create access, build confidence and open doors for those coming next.

"Coming back to UCLA for this gala was personal for me because this is where I first began to see a future in the law," Custodio said. "This recognition was especially meaningful in a room focused on community, opportunity and lifting up the next generation of law students."

Speaking to students and alumni during the gala, Custodio reflected on a path shaped by steady work, continued learning and taking opportunities as they came. He shared that his journey was not seamless, but that persistence and preparation made the difference.

He also underscored the role relationships play in building a legal career. He reflected on his partnership with Vineet Dubey, which began as a friendship in law school and later became the foundation of Custodio & Dubey LLP.

The gala also highlighted the mission of the UCLA Latine Law Student Association, which supports students as they work toward graduation and prepares members to serve communities with limited legal resources, with a strong focus on the Latine population. The organization also provides academic support and works to foster a welcoming environment for its members.

ABOUT CUSTODIO & DUBEY, LLP

Custodio & Dubey LLP - CD Law is a California-based personal injury law firm representing clients statewide. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip-and-fall incidents, premises liability, dog bites, amputations, and false advertising claims. Offices are located in Los Angeles, Fullerton, and now Rialto. For more information, visit cd-lawyers.com.

About Latine Law Student Association

LLSA is dedicated to supporting and helping its students graduate. The organization emphasizes preparing members to serve communities that lack legal resources with a strong focus on the Latine population. It offers academic assistance and works to create a welcoming environment for its members.

Media contact

Miguel Custodio Jr.
(213) 528-3290
https://cd-lawyers.com/
445 S Figueroa Street, Suite 2520
Los Angeles, CA 90071

SOURCE: Custodio & Dubey LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ucla-latine-law-student-association-honors-miguel-custodio-jr.-a-1167743

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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