Visterra Landscape Group Continues Southeast Expansion With Strategic Investment in Huntsville-Based Clover Landscape Group

Clover partnership establishes strategic hub in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing markets and accelerates Visterra's growth across the Alabama-Tennessee corridor

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape service providers, today announced a strategic investment in Huntsville, Ala.-based Clover Landscape Group (Clover), a premier provider of commercial landscape services across greater Huntsville. The investment establishes Huntsville as the platform's newest operations hub in the southeast.

Visterra's Clover Huntsville branch will continue to serve commercial customers across greater Huntsville and forms a strategic gateway for Visterra's continued expansion across the Alabama-Tennessee corridor, complementing the company's recent partnership with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Land Corps Landscaping.

Founded in 2022 by Denny Langston and Ben Elliott, Clover has rapidly established itself as one of Huntsville's most trusted and fastest growing commercial landscape providers, supported by a highly entrepreneurial team that has quickly become the employer of choice across the region. The company delivers comprehensive commercial landscape services to office campuses, multifamily, industrial, HOA, and retail clients, and has earned best-in-class customer satisfaction scores through its commitment to responsiveness, service quality, and deep local relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Denny, Ben, and the entire Clover team into the Visterra family," said Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. "Clover represents exactly the type of partner we look to invest in - seasoned operators with deep landscaping expertise, a relentless focus on client service, demonstrated track-record of market leading growth, and an employee-centric culture where people are inspired to win each day. Huntsville is one of the most exciting markets in the Southeast, and combined with our recent expansion into Nashville, the partnership positions Visterra to safely deliver best-in-class commercial landscape services as we set out to become the provider of choice across the region."

"Building Clover from the ground up has been one of the most rewarding chapters of our careers, and it is a direct reflection of the dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers," Langston said. "Partnering with Visterra gives our team access to the scale, resources, and capabilities of a national platform while allowing us to preserve the culture, service standards, and local identity that have driven our success. We couldn't be more excited about what we will accomplish together across Huntsville and beyond."

"From the very beginning, our priority has been to deliver exceptional service and build genuine relationships with the customers and communities we serve," Elliott said. "Visterra shares those same values, and their commitment to investing in employees, expanding career opportunities, and supporting local leadership made this the right partnership at the right time. We are excited to join the Visterra family and help lead the company's growth across the Southeast."

The partnership advances Visterra's growth initiatives focused on expanding across high-growth Sunbelt markets, enhancing operational efficiency through scale, unlocking career pathways for employees across all regions, and delivering a true one-stop solution for commercial landscaping customers.

Clover is Visterra's 14th strategic partnership since inception and the second completed investment of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape service providers, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

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Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-continues-southeast-expansion-with-stra-1168246