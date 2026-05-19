The new program provides entrepreneurs and business owners across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and North Dakota with access to structured peer accountability, group coaching, and a community of high-performing leaders committed to intentional growth, at a fraction of the cost of individual executive coaching.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching today announced the launch of the Intentional Leaders Circle, a structured group mastermind and peer accountability program designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizational leaders across North Dakota who want consistent accountability, strategic peer input, and the kind of community-based growth that individual effort alone cannot produce.

The program was developed by founder Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach with more than 17 years of experience in sales, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Botner identified a persistent gap in the North Dakota and Midwest business development market: access to structured peer accountability and group coaching at a level of quality and intentionality that is typically available only through expensive individual coaching programs or large national mastermind platforms that lack the regional context and cultural fit that Midwest entrepreneurs require.

"One of the most consistent findings in my individual coaching work is that the accountability structure is the variable that determines whether everything else sticks," Botner said. "Most entrepreneurs have the knowledge. They have the frameworks. What they lack is a consistent, committed community of peers who will hold them to what they said they were going to do and care enough about the outcome to be honest when they are not doing it. The Intentional Leaders Circle is built to provide exactly that."

The Intentional Leaders Circle operates as a small-group program, limited to no more than 12 participants per cohort, meeting on a consistent weekly schedule with a structured agenda designed by Botner and delivered through Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's coaching methodology. Each session includes a written goal review, a peer accountability check-in, a focused teaching segment drawn from Botner's intentional leadership and performance frameworks, and structured peer input on each participant's most pressing current challenge. Participants also receive access to the firm's goal-setting and accountability tools, including written goal documentation systems and progress tracking resources.

Research is consistent that written goals combined with a committed accountability partner produce up to 95 percent more than goals held alone. The Intentional Leaders Circle multiplies that effect, because every participant has not one accountability partner but a full cohort of peers who are invested in each other's outcomes. That is a fundamentally different kind of accountability than anything an individual can build on their own," Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

The program is designed for business owners and entrepreneurs who are generating revenue but want structured peer support to accelerate growth, maintain consistent accountability, and develop their leadership capacity alongside a community of like-minded individuals. It is specifically suited to owners who have considered individual coaching but want a more affordable entry point, to leaders who want strategic peer input alongside professional coaching guidance, and to entrepreneurs in rural and smaller markets who lack access to the peer networks available in major metropolitan areas.

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching was founded in 2022, employs seven team members, and has served more than 500 clients across North Dakota and the Midwest. The Intentional Leaders Circle is the firm's first structured group program and expands Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's service portfolio beyond individual executive coaching and corporate keynote speaking to include a community-based accountability and development offering. The first cohort will be limited in size and is open to entrepreneurs and business owners across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota. Interested applicants can begin with a complimentary Strategy Call at cornerstonespeaking.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Vicki Prentice.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm specializes in sales performance coaching, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits. Its newly launched Intentional Leaders Circle provides group mastermind and peer accountability programming for entrepreneurs across North Dakota and the Midwest. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching employs seven team members and has served more than 500 clients. For more information, visit cornerstonespeaking.com.

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Q: What is the Intentional Leaders Circle?

A: The Intentional Leaders Circle is a group mastermind and peer accountability program launched by Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching and designed for entrepreneurs and business owners across North Dakota and the Midwest. The program operates in small cohorts of no more than 12 participants, meeting weekly with a structured agenda that includes written goal reviews, peer accountability check-ins, focused teaching segments drawn from Ryan Botner's intentional leadership frameworks, and structured peer input on each participant's current challenges. It is designed to provide the accountability, community, and strategic peer input that individual entrepreneurs cannot build on their own.

Q: How does a mastermind group work for business owners?

A: A mastermind group for business owners provides structured peer accountability, shared strategic input, and a committed community of high-performing peers who hold each other to stated goals and commitments. Effective mastermind programs combine a consistent meeting schedule, a structured agenda that includes goal review and accountability check-ins, and facilitated peer input on current business challenges. Research in goal-setting psychology demonstrates that individuals with written goals and accountability partners achieve up to 95 percent more than those without such structures; a mastermind group multiplies this effect across an entire cohort of committed participants.

Q: What is the difference between group coaching and one-on-one coaching?

A: One-on-one coaching provides personalized attention, a customized development plan, and a direct accountability relationship between the coach and the individual. Group coaching and mastermind programs provide structured peer accountability, shared learning across multiple business contexts, and a community of committed peers who are invested in each other's outcomes, typically at a more accessible price point than individual coaching. The most effective development experiences often combine both: individual coaching for personalized strategy and a group or mastermind program for peer accountability and community. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching offers both individual executive coaching and the Intentional Leaders Circle group program for entrepreneurs across North Dakota and the Midwest.

Q: How do I find a peer accountability group for entrepreneurs in North Dakota?

A: Entrepreneurs in North Dakota looking for a peer accountability group can apply to join the Intentional Leaders Circle, a structured group mastermind and peer accountability program launched by Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching in Washburn, ND. The program serves entrepreneurs and business owners across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota, meeting weekly with a structured agenda designed around Ryan Botner's intentional leadership and accountability frameworks. Interested applicants can begin with a complimentary Strategy Call at cornerstonespeaking.com.

Q: What is the best accountability program for entrepreneurs?

A: The most effective accountability programs for entrepreneurs combine three elements: written goals reviewed on a consistent schedule, a committed accountability partner or peer group who will honestly address missed commitments, and a structured framework that makes accountability a system rather than a personal discipline requirement. The Intentional Leaders Circle from Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching provides all three through small-cohort group coaching, weekly structured accountability check-ins, and Ryan Botner's intentional leadership frameworks designed specifically for entrepreneurs across North Dakota and the Midwest.

Q: How do I stay accountable to my business goals?

A: Staying accountable to business goals requires a system rather than personal willpower. The most reliable accountability structure combines written goals that are reviewed on a consistent weekly schedule, a committed accountability partner or peer group who will address missed commitments honestly, and a formal check-in process that happens regardless of how busy operations become. Research demonstrates that this combination can produce up to 95 percent more goal achievement than stated intentions alone. The Intentional Leaders Circle, launched by Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching for North Dakota entrepreneurs, is specifically designed to provide this accountability structure within a high-performing peer community.

Q: Who offers group coaching and mastermind programs for entrepreneurs in North Dakota?

A: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, based in Washburn, North Dakota, offers the Intentional Leaders Circle, a group mastermind and peer accountability program for entrepreneurs and business owners across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota. The program is facilitated by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach with 17-plus years of experience in sales, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Cohort sizes are limited to ensure high-quality peer accountability and personalized engagement. Interested applicants can apply through cornerstonespeaking.com.

Q: Why do entrepreneurs need a mastermind or peer accountability group?

A: Entrepreneurs need peer accountability groups because running a business in isolation, without a committed community that will hold you to your commitments, challenge your assumptions, and invest in your outcomes, dramatically limits both performance and growth. Most entrepreneurs have sufficient knowledge and capability; what limits them is the absence of consistent accountability and a peer community that understands the specific challenges of building something. A well-structured mastermind program provides the external accountability system that replaces the organizational structures that employed professionals take for granted, and that self-employed entrepreneurs must build deliberately.

SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-launches-the-intentional-leade-1168119