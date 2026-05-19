New region strengthens Vultr's commitment to affordable, high-performance cloud infrastructure and Europe's thriving open source and AI ecosystem

Vultr, the world's largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announces the launch of its 33rd global cloud data center region in Milan, coinciding with AI Week 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho, where over 700 international speakers will gather for Europe's largest AI event. Vultr is a platinum sponsor and is also co-hosting the AI Agent Olympics Hackathon with over 1,000 participants.

Milan becomes Vultr's ninth European cloud data center region, joining Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Manchester, Paris, Stockholm, and Warsaw. This launch represents the company's latest expansion of a global network reaching 90% of the world's population within 2-40 milliseconds. Vultr's cloud data center location will be delivering Vultr's full-stack AI infrastructure, including Vultr's flagship cloud compute offering, VX1, in addition to Vultr's full range of bare metal and cloud GPU offerings from NVIDIA and AMD.

The region will serve enterprises and developers running demanding workloads, including AI, SaaS platforms, databases, analytics, ERP software, microservices, and APIs. Vultr Cloud Compute plans are available from 2 to 192 vCPUs, offering dedicated compute resources with broad software compatibility, easy integration, and transparent billing.

Vultr benchmarks show Cloud Compute delivers up to 23% better performance and 33% lower cost than comparable hyperscaler compute plans resulting in up to 82% better price-to-performance.

"Italy is one of Europe's fastest-growing cloud infrastructure markets, and Milan is at the heart of it," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. "Vultr is here because the enterprises and developers driving that growth need high-performance cloud infrastructure without the cost and complexity of the traditional hyperscalers. This is a long-term investment in Italy and in European AI innovation."

To further enhance regional connectivity, Vultr is now a connected Autonomous System Number (ASN) at the Milan Internet Exchange (MIX), enabling direct peering with other ASNs on the exchange to keep traffic local, reduce latency, and increase bandwidth for regional users.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. In December 2024, Vultr announced an equity financing at a $3.5 billion valuation. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world's largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

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