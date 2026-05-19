SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases an Advanced Military-Field Grade 3-Phase 115 Vrms Line-to-Line UPS Input

New 3-Phase 115 Vrms Line-to-Line UPS Simplifies Power Conversion for Naval Platforms

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / SynQor, Inc., announces the latest addition to its military field-grade power solution portfolio: the UPS-1500-X-1U-3. This new 3-phase, 115 Vrms, line-to-line UPS addresses the unique challenge of unbalanced 3-phase loads on submarines and naval surface vessels. Supporting a flexible input range of 102-156 Vrms L-L / 59-90 Vrms L-N, the UPS-1500-x-1U-3 balances phase currents within the strict requirements dictated by MIL-STD-1399-300B, which stipulates phase balancing to be within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. This power supply simplifies achieving a high degree of phase current balance with today's single-phase critical loads, streamlining system integration and shortening design cycles. This 115 Vrms L-L UPS conditions 115 or 230 Vrms single-phase loads connected to its AC output such that they appear to the input power source as clean, balanced 3-phase loads with nearly zero reactance, compliant with MIL-STD-1399-300B Type I power requirements.

The UPS-1500-x-1U-3 can be configured for a diverse range of power applications with its flexible configuration options, including multiple output voltages (115 or 230 Vrms) and frequencies (50, 60, or 400 Hz). Further, an electronic breaker on the AC output permits glitch-free, fault-tolerant parallel operation of up to 32 units in Single-Phase, Split-Phase, or 3-phase N+M redundant configurations. The UPS also has an optional floating neutral wire feature ideal for MIL-STD-1399-300B Type I compliant applications. The unit can be configured with two optional ports: DC1 which provides 12-50 Vdc at up 500 W, and DC2, which in configurations without the DC input option delivers up to 1250 W of regulated or semi-regulated 24, 28, or 50 Vdc. A droop load option is also available, allowing load sharing via the DC2 port. The UPS also offers an Ethernet-SNMP module that allows real-time remote system monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitor consoles of important system events.

Featuring a ruggedized, compact, ultra-light, and fully isolated design, the UPS-1500-x-1U-3 has been engineered to withstand the extreme electrical, shock/vibration, and environmental conditions of military and maritime applications. The system's backup power is provided by a compact, low-weight, and highly efficient sealed lithium-ion battery pack that offers a marked performance advantage over similar market solutions. The UPS-1500-x-1U-3, as well as SynQor's other UPS systems, outperforms other products in its class in output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight, and size.

Features:

Complies with 3-Phase 115 Type I power requirements per MIL-STD 1399-300B, page 1

Floating neutral option on output for naval applications

Balanced currents within less than 3%

AC input: 102-156 Vrms L-L / 59-90 Vrms L-N; 45-65 Hz

Output power: 1250 W / 1500 VA at 115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz

Built-in load sharing and redundant (N+M) capabilities

>10 min., >13.5 min, or >16 min. battery run-time options at full power

1U high rack-mount unit (17" x 22.53" x 1.73")

Low weight: 33 lbs.

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-461G

MIL-STD-810G

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets. Click here to download the UPS-1500-X-1U-3 datasheet and here for the Operator's Guide. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information:

Website: www.synqor.com

Email: inquiries@synqor.com

Phone: (603)-541-4141

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/synqor-releases-an-advanced-military-field-grade-3-phase-115-vrms-line-to-lin-1167871