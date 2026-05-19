Alerts: Blackbaud Releases 2025 Impact Report Highlighting Responsible AI Progress, Sustainability Gains, and Global Impact at Scale

Report Reflects Commitment to Strong ESG Practices as The World's Most Trusted and Powerful AI Engine for Social Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today released its 2025 Impact Report, outlining the company's environmental, social, and governance performance and detailing how it is intentionally aligning innovation with responsibility as AI adoption accelerates.

As technology advances at unprecedented speed, Blackbaud is focused on ensuring trust keeps pace with progress. The report reflects the company's belief that how it operates matters as much as what it builds, and that long-term, sustainable impact depends on clear standards, strong oversight, and accountability.

"As AI innovation accelerates, responsibility isn't optional; it's foundational," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board of directors of Blackbaud. "Our customers' missions depend on trust. This report shows how we're strengthening governance, transparency, and sustainability so we can innovate with confidence and support impact that lasts."

In 2025, more than $100 billion was raised, granted, or managed through Blackbaud platforms worldwide, fueling the mission-driven work of nonprofits, educational institutions, and social impact organizations across the globe.

The 2025 Impact Report also highlights progress across Blackbaud's environmental, people, and governance priorities, including:

Achieving 100% carbon neutrality for 2025 emissions and reducing global greenhouse gas emissions 86% since 2020.

Increasing employee engagement, with 75% of employees volunteering in 2025, compared to a global median of 23%.

Requiring annual cybersecurity and responsible AI training for all employees to reinforce accountability and data stewardship.

Strengthening oversight of responsible AI through a formal, cross-functional AI Council with enterprise-wide scope.

The report underscores Blackbaud's commitment to advancing responsible AI through disciplined governance and transparency so innovation delivers measurable benefits without compromising trust. In 2025, the company strengthened how accountability, oversight, and transparency guide product development and operations, ensuring responsibility scales alongside technological capability.

"Our role in the social impact ecosystem carries a lower risk tolerance," Gianoni said. "This report reflects the standards we hold ourselves to as a corporate citizen and the progress we're making to operate more responsibly, engage our people more deeply, and govern innovation with rigor."

The 2025 Impact Report provides an in-depth look at Blackbaud's approach to:

More responsible operations to reduce environmental impact.

More employee engagement to strengthen culture and community.

More governance oversight to guide responsible innovation and long-term value creation.

The full report is available at csr.blackbaud.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/blackbaud-releases-2025-impact-report-highlighting-responsible-ai-progress-sus-1168253