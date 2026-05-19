Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Octave Intelligence plc, company registration number 607457, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Octave Intelligence plc applies for admission to trading of its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the Swedish Depository Receipts are met, first day of trading is expected to May 25, 2026.



Short name: OCTV SDB ISIN code: SE0028329433 Order book ID: 512610 Number of Swedish Depository Receipts to be listed: 210,003,594 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification Industry code: 10 Technology Supersector code: 1010 Technology



Trading will begin one trading day before the date of the delivery of the Swedish Depository Receipts which is expected to be on May 26, 2026. For further information see page 63 in the prospectus.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone 46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.