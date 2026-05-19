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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
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HUDA BEAUTY TAKES OVER LONDON WITH THE MOST IMMERSIVE BEAUTY EVENT IN THE WORLD

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty marked a significant moment for the brand with a large-scale brand immersive event in the heart of London to celebrate the launch of its debut fragrance, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. Bringing together global talent, creators, and industry insiders, the night reflected the brand's expansion into fragrance and its continued influence across beauty and culture.
Set in the heart of London at the Outernet, a renown digital arcade and wrap around screens; guests were fully immersed 'inside the scent' and surreal world of the Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum. A sensorial, interactive experience filled with falling juicy cherries, rich caramel rivers & floating white florals.

The evening started with a spectacular reveal of Huda Kattan getting out of a giant bottle of the new Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum as she broke into her own vault to surprise guests. Next came two standout performances - the highly anticipated return of global phenomena the Pussycat Dolls and local homegrown talent Central Cee storming the stage; setting the tone for a high-energy celebration that underscored the scale of the launch and its cultural reach - Easy Bake Intense is back.

Speaking of the launch, founder & CEO, Huda Kattan said "I wanted Easy Bake Fragrance to feel rich, sxy, and intense. Because when it's truly you, it's never too much." Developed through extensive iterations, Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum is a warm gourmand fragrance designed to leave a lasting impression. It opens with notes of juicy wild cherry, layered with white florals and cinnamon, and settles into a rich base of caramel, vanilla bourbon, and creamy accords. The result is a scent that is both noticeable and long-wearing, balancing familiarity with a more elevated, indulgent finish.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983336/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983337/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983338/Huda_Kattan_Central_Cee.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983339/Huda_x_PCD.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983340/Huda_Kattan_CEO_Huda_Beauty_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983343/Huda_Beauty_Central_Cee.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-takes-over-london-with-the-most-immersive-beauty-event-in-the-world-302776458.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.