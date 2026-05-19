Peregrine Hardware, Inc. dba Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation: PCCC Advances Brands Towards AI-Driven Search with the Launch of GEOAnalyzer Pro

GEOAnalyzer Pro ensures businesses stay relevant through automated AI Search Engine Optimization. SEO is Dead. Long Live GEO.

ST. PAUL, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation (PCCC.com) has officially announced the launch of GEOAnalyzer Pro, a comprehensive platform designed to establish and maintain brand positioning across Large Language Models (LLMs) and modern search bots.

AI-powered search has fundamentally changed how users discover information online since the launch of Google Search's AI Overviews in March 2025.

GEOAnalyzer Pro provides the actionable insights and recommendations needed to ensure your business stays relevant and your site is AI Search Engine Optimized aka Generative Engine Optimized or GEO.

"GEOAnalyzer Pro puts you in control of your AI-driven search presence," said PCCC CEO Christopher Surprise. "Bridging the gap from SEO to the new AI stance of Experience, Expertise, Authority, and Trust (EEAT), GEOAnalyzer Pro accelerates brands' position in the modern landscape of internet discovery."

Key Platform Features and Benefits

Accelerated Market Authority: Increases your "Trust Velocity," to drastically reduce the time for AI engines to view your brand as an industry leader.

Increases your "Trust Velocity," to drastically reduce the time for AI engines to view your brand as an industry leader. Visibility Gap Analytics: Calculates the financial loss that occurs every time an LLM cites a competitor including a roadmap to claim your brands' share of voice.

Calculates the financial loss that occurs every time an LLM cites a competitor including a roadmap to claim your brands' share of voice. Future-Proofed Intellectual Property: Transforms your digital assets that are strictly optimized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

Transforms your digital assets that are strictly optimized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Hallucination Elimination: Drastically reduces the risk of AI models hallucinating details about your brand.

Drastically reduces the risk of AI models hallucinating details about your brand. Actionable Intelligence: Delivers a GEO Score for every URL, highlighting exactly why an LLM would, or would not, cite your brand.





Pricing and Availability

Pricing for GEOAnalyzer Pro starts at $99/month, with discounted rates for agencies managing multiple brands. For more information and to schedule a demo, contact fixmygeo@pccc.com.

About Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation (PCCC.com)

Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation provides advanced technical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and email threat intelligence for the Generative Web. For more information, visit GEOAnalyzerPro.com.

Media Contact: CEO, Christopher Surprise, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation Email: fixmygeo@pccc.com Phone: +1.703.359.9700