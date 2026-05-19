Optima Tax Relief Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for 2026

Company Receives National Recognition for Inclusive Culture and Employee Support Initiatives

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Newsweek in two prestigious 2026 workplace rankings. The company earned a 5-star rating on Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community 2026 list and a 4.5-star rating on Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026 list.

The recognition highlights Optima's continued commitment to fostering an inclusive, people-first workplace culture where employees are empowered to grow professionally, contribute meaningfully, and feel supported both inside and outside the workplace.

"These recognitions reflect the culture our team has worked hard to build together over the past 15 years," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Women have played a critical role in Optima's growth and success from the very beginning, helping shape our leadership, culture, and long-term vision. Today, nearly half of our leaders are women, which reflects our continued commitment to creating opportunities for growth, leadership, and advancement. We are proud to foster an environment where talented professionals can build meaningful and lasting careers."

The Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community 2026 ranking evaluated more than 4,700 midsize companies across the United States with between 500 and 1,000 employees. The study incorporated analysis of more than 2.6 million online employee reviews, publicly available company data, and more than 120 workplace-related key performance indicators. Companies were evaluated across categories including culture and belonging, leadership, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career development, and workplace environment.

According to Newsweek and research partner Plant-A Insights Group, the rankings specifically recognized organizations that demonstrate strong performance in areas tied to workplace inclusion, fairness, equal growth opportunities, employee trust, and support for diverse demographic groups.

Optima Tax Relief has continued to invest heavily in employee development, workplace engagement, and community involvement. Through volunteer initiatives, charitable partnerships, employee recognition programs, and ongoing professional development opportunities, the company strives to create a workplace culture that values both personal and professional growth.

The company's recognition on the Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026 list further reflects its commitment to supporting women in the workplace through leadership opportunities, career advancement, mentorship, and a collaborative work environment.

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Amy Potter

Sr. Director of Communications

amyh@optimataxrelief.com

(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-recognized-by-newsweek-as-one-of-americas-greatest-1166605