Catalyst Waives April Service Fees to Share 2025 Success with Members

Multi-million dollar fee waiver reflects cooperative strength and commitment to credit union success

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Catalyst announced today that it has waived all recurring monthly service fees for the April 2026 billing period for its member credit unions, leagues and CUSOs, returning approximately $2.9 million in value. By waiving fees for the entire month of April, Catalyst is sharing the results of a strong year directly with its members.

The decision follows Catalyst's strong performance in 2025, which included net income of $80.4 million, total assets of $6.4 billion and continued growth in retained earnings. These results reflect Catalyst's ability to deliver operational strength while investing in new capabilities that support credit unions in a rapidly changing financial environment.

"At Catalyst, it's all about giving back," said Bruce Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst. "Our success is driven by the partnership we share with our members, and this fee waiver is one way we can reinvest that success where it matters most, helping credit unions support the financial well-being of the people and communities they serve."

Throughout 2025, Catalyst expanded services and advanced initiatives designed to strengthen member credit unions, including enhanced payment capabilities, new digital payment solutions, expanded liquidity options and continued investment in risk management tools. These efforts reflect an ongoing focus on aligning products and services to credit union needs today and into the future.

The April fee waiver underscores Catalyst's cooperative model and long-term commitment to collaboration. By sharing financial success directly with members, Catalyst continues to reinforce its mission to accelerate credit union success, enabling credit unions to better serve their communities.

Additional details regarding Catalyst's 2025 financial performance and strategic progress are available in the organization's Annual Report and audited financial statements, accessible through Catalyst's website.

For more information about Catalyst and our industry-leading solutions, visit: catalystcorp.org.

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About Catalyst

Catalyst, one of the nation's largest corporate credit unions with approximately $6.5 billion in assets and over 1,200 member and client relationships, delivers innovative payment, asset management and liquidity solutions to credit unions nationwide. At Catalyst, we are passionate about bringing vision to life, helping credit unions grow and better serve their members every day. Discover why thousands of credit unions choose Catalyst: catalystcorp.org.

Media Contacts

Courtney Wilson

Catalyst

news@catalystcorp.org

SOURCE: Catalyst

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/catalyst-waives-april-service-fees-to-share-2025-success-with-member-1167377