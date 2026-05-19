Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of ZEST (Zest Protocol) on May 19. ZEST/USDT spot trading and ZEST/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

Zest Protocol is a Bitcoin lending protocol that enables Bitcoin liquidity providers to earn Bitcoin yield through professionally managed lending pools.

ZEST is the native utility token of Zest Protocol, which has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Holders will be able to participate in governance and staking when such features go live.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297967

Source: HTX