Sunrise, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - seeCOLe, LLC, the AR healthcare technology company founded by Carl Anthony Osborne, Founder and CEO, has been named one of the Best HealthTech Companies to Watch in 2026 by The Silicon Review, in recognition of its work developing augmented reality and AI solutions that enable hands-free, intuitive access to patient data within existing clinical workflows.

The recognition arrives as seeCOLe prepares for its 2026 clinical pilot deployment and follows demonstrations of its platform to health system executives, CIOs, CMIOs, CNIOs, and digital leaders at InterSystems READY 2026 in Washington, D.C.

The Access Problem Clinicians Actually Face

seeCOLe's founding premise, and the argument Carl Anthony Osborne has been making consistently since winning the Cerner Code App Challenge in 2018 (now part of Oracle Health), is that the core challenge facing clinicians is not a shortage of patient data. It is the friction between clinicians and that data at the moment that is most needed.

Every EHR login, every screen navigation, every manual entry represents a moment a clinician's attention is directed away from the patient in front of them. That friction, multiplied across thousands of patient encounters, is what drives the EHR burden that research consistently links to physician burnout, reduced care quality, and after-hours documentation that extends well beyond the clinical shift.

seeCOLe's approach addresses this at the system level rather than the workflow level. Rather than asking clinicians to adapt to software, the platform is designed to adapt to how clinicians actually work at the bedside.

MARY and seeCOLe: A New Standard for Clinical Workflow

The seeCOLe platform combines two integrated components. seeCOLe, the AR clinical platform, delivers real-time FHIR-standard patient data, including charts, lab results, medications, and alerts, through smart glasses directly into the clinician's line of sight. MARY, its Medical Assistant and Research sYstem, layers in hands-free voice-activated navigation, ambient documentation, and AI-assisted decision support throughout the clinical encounter.

Together, they deliver a clinical workflow in which a shift can begin without a single EHR login. Patient information comes to the clinician directly. There are no screens to navigate, no manual entries to complete, and no documentation waiting at the end of a long shift.

The platform integrates with major EHR systems, including Oracle Cerner and Epic, through FHIR-based connections, ensuring it adapts to existing institutional infrastructure rather than requiring replacement of systems already in place.

"Access, not availability, is the real data challenge facing clinicians today," Osborne has noted. "When EHR hurdles are removed and real-time data is at your fingertips, clinicians are free to focus on exceptional patient care."

Recognition as a HealthTech Company to Watch

seeCOLe's inclusion on the Best HealthTech Companies to Watch 2026 list reflects its recognition as a platform that is advancing the interoperability agenda in a clinically meaningful direction. As interoperability between EHR systems and digital health tools becomes standard, seeCOLe's position is that the next frontier is not data connectivity alone but the clinician experience of accessing that data in real time, without friction, and without breaking contact with the patient.

The platform was previously recognized with the Most Innovative Award at the InterSystems Global Summit, and its origins trace back to Osborne's 2018 win at the Cerner Code App Challenge (now Oracle Health), the foundational moment that shaped seeCOLe's development trajectory.

Built for HIPAA Compliance and Enterprise Scale

seeCOLe was designed with data security as a foundational requirement. Patient data is never stored within the system. Authentication is handled through QR and voice verification. The platform operates on InterSystems IRIS for Health infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade security within a HIPAA-compliant architecture.

The platform is co-led by Dr. Sherry Soltani, Chief Medical Officer, whose active clinical perspective ensures that seeCOLe's design reflects the operational realities of bedside care rather than a theoretical model of it.

For health system executives and digital leaders evaluating clinical workflow automation, seeCOLe's combination of technical rigor, regulatory compliance, and EHR interoperability, which addresses the three barriers most commonly cited as obstacles to AR adoption in clinical settings.





seeCOLe Named One of the Best HealthTech Companies to Watch in 2026 as Its AR Clinical Platform Redefines How Clinicians Access Patient Data at the Bedside

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About seeCOLe, LLC

Contact Info:

Name: Gianmarco

Email: gianmarco@xraised.com

Organization: Xraised

Website: http://xraised.com

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Source: Plentisoft