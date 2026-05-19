Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a compelling conversation with Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp (TSX: LG). The gold market has heard every story before, so why listen now? Because this one comes with leadership that is fully accountable, all-in, and building from the ground up. Recorded at the MKK in Munich, this interview cuts through the noise: discover how Lahontan's West Santa Fe project offers bolt-on ounces just 13 kilometers from existing infrastructure, why the company's cash costs are as low as $1,200 per ounce, and how a 12-to-18-month payback period makes this one of the lowest-risk gold stories today. From reclaiming 200,000 ounces from historic heap leach pads to a six-month buildout timeline, from sonic drilling to an aggregate-style permit, Kimberly explains why she refuses to compromise her company's legacy with easy but costly financing. If you want to understand why the mining space is the best place to be, how to spot genuine alignment, and what real hands-on leadership looks like, this episode is for you.