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WKN: A1XDS6 | ISIN: FR0010667147 | Ticker-Symbol: 65C
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 19:10
16,430 Euro
+0,49 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
COFACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COFACE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,37016,44019:20
16,36016,43019:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Coface SA: Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of May 19, 2026 approved all the proposed resolutions

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of May 19, 2026 approved all the proposed resolutions

Paris, May 19, 2026 - 5.45 p.m.

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on May 19, 2026 at the Company's headquarters in Bois-Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA's shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2025 financial year. The ex-dividend date is set for May 26, 2026, with payment date on May 28, 2026.

All documents related to this General Meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website (www.coface.com) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly".

The resolution voting results are online at:

https://www.coface.com/investors/regulated-information/documents-relating-to-the-general-assembly

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 - adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026
(subject to change)
H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026, after market close
9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as all COFACE SA's regulated information, can be found on the Group's website: https://www.coface.com/investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document
(see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators").

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.
You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com-


COFACE: FOR TRADE
Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.
Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.
Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.
In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.



www.coface.com



COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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