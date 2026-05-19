New to The Street: Acurx Pharmaceuticals Highlights FDA's New CDI Guidance That Could Accelerate Approval Path for Ibezapolstat

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / New to The Street's longtime featured biotechnology client, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACXP), highlighted a potentially transformative regulatory development for companies developing therapies targeting Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized updated guidance that may significantly streamline the path toward approval for new CDI antibiotics.

The FDA's newly finalized guidance, titled "Clostridioides difficile Infection: Developing Drugs for Treatment, Reduction of Recurrence, or Prevention," outlines updated recommendations for the clinical development of CDI therapies. Most notably, the guidance indicates that under certain circumstances, FDA approval may now be supported by a single pivotal clinical trial combined with confirmatory evidence, representing a major shift from the traditional requirement of two successful Phase 3 studies.

The finalized guidance has the potential to accelerate development timelines and reduce the complexity of bringing urgently needed new antibiotic therapies to market for patients suffering from CDI, a serious bacterial infection that remains a major healthcare challenge globally.

FDA Final Guidance Document

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is currently advancing ibezapolstat, its first-in-class DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitor antibiotic candidate for the treatment of CDI. The company's program is considered Phase 3-ready, with prior alignment discussions already completed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The updated FDA guidance may further support the company's efforts to efficiently advance ibezapolstat through the regulatory pathway as Acurx continues engaging with regulators regarding its pivotal development strategy.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals continues to position itself as an innovative leader in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and next-generation antibiotic development, targeting one of the most challenging infection categories facing healthcare systems worldwide.

New to The Street has featured Acurx Pharmaceuticals across its sponsored programming television broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, digital media platforms, earned media distribution, and outdoor billboard campaigns as part of its ongoing long-form executive media partnership.

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and ibezapolstat, visit:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Website

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SOURCE: New to The Street

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