Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Ninety-five percent of senior engineers reported using AI tools at least weekly in The Pragmatic Engineer's 2026 AI Tooling Survey. MCP - the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI applications to external tools and data - has grown from roughly 100,000 monthly SDK downloads at its November 2024 launch to 97 million by March 2026. Engineering teams are no longer asking whether to adopt AI-assisted workflows. They are asking whether their project management infrastructure can keep up.

Vaiz

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Vaiz is an engineering project management software that combines task tracking, rich documentation, GitHub and GitLab integrations, and workflow automation in a single workspace - with native MCP support that allows AI tools like Claude Desktop and Cursor to access tasks, projects, and documents directly. For engineering teams running AI-assisted development workflows, that means the project context engineers need is available inside the tools they already work in, without manual copy-paste between systems. The full integrations and MCP setup is documented on the integrations page.

The core problem Vaiz addresses is the split between where engineering work lives and where engineering context lives. Tickets track what needs to be done. Technical specs, architecture decisions, and PR discussions live somewhere else. In Vaiz, every task contains a native document editor capable of holding technical specs, embedded code blocks, data grids, diagrams, Mermaid charts, Swagger and GraphQL documentation, and Figma or Miro embeds - directly alongside the work itself. Native GitHub and GitLab integrations link pull requests, branches, merge requests, and commits to the relevant task, so engineers can trace work across the development lifecycle without leaving Vaiz.

For sprint management, Vaiz includes a ready-to-use Scrum template with sprint tracking, WIP limits, ceremonies, and time estimation built in. Kanban, Waterfall, OKR tracking, RACI matrices, and RAID logs are also available out of the box, alongside team-specific templates for development, marketing, sales, and operations workflows.

Pricing starts at a free plan for teams of up to 10 users, with paid plans at $5 per user per month billed annually. The company offers a 30-day free trial on all paid plans with no credit card required.

Vaiz holds a 4.9/5 rating on G2.

Engineering teams can explore the platform or start a free workspace today.

About Vaiz

Founded in 2024 and based in Limassol, Cyprus, Vaiz Ltd builds a cloud-based work management platform that brings task boards, documents, and automation into a single workspace. The product is used by cross-functional teams at startups, game studios, product companies, agencies, and growing businesses.

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Source: PRNews OU