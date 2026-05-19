Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects Announce Integrated Residential Development Expansion in Southwest Florida

Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects Announce Expanded Integrated Homebuilding Approach in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects have announced the expansion of their integrated residential development approach in Southwest Florida, bringing architecture, construction, and interior design services together under a coordinated structure designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and the overall homeowner experience. The announcement reflects the companies' continued growth in the region and their commitment to delivering streamlined residential projects that combine functionality, design, and long-term value.

The integrated model connects the services of Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects to create a unified development process from initial planning through final construction and interior completion. The expansion comes as demand continues to rise for custom residential projects that prioritize communication, personalization, and cohesive project management. Through this coordinated structure, the companies aim to simplify the homebuilding process while maintaining high standards across every phase of development.

Integrated Services Designed to Improve the Residential Development Process

The collaboration between the three companies is intended to reduce the disconnect that often occurs when homeowners work with separate architects, builders, and design teams. By operating within a shared framework, the companies are able to align project timelines, improve communication, and maintain consistency throughout each stage of construction.

Luca Architects, led by registered architect Mali Torriero, oversees the architectural planning and conceptual design process, ensuring that projects begin with a strong structural and creative foundation. Nello Build manages construction execution, coordinating project timelines, materials, and on-site operations. Nello Home supports the final stages of development through interior selections and finishing details that complement the original architectural vision.

This structure allows the companies to address potential issues earlier in the process and maintain continuity between planning, construction, and design decisions. As a result, homeowners receive a more organized and transparent experience from start to finish.

Responding to Increased Demand for Customized Residential Projects

The expansion of the integrated model comes at a time when many homeowners are seeking greater personalization and flexibility in residential construction. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing homes that reflect their lifestyles while also providing long-term functionality and efficiency.

Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects are responding to these expectations by offering tailored project solutions that adapt to the needs of individual clients. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all process, the companies focus on collaboration and customization throughout development.

Projects are designed with attention to layout, usability, natural light, and long-term practicality. Construction planning is coordinated early to support efficient execution, while interior selections are developed to complement both architectural and structural elements. This approach allows the companies to deliver homes that balance visual appeal with everyday functionality.

Expansion Supports Continued Growth in Southwest Florida

The announcement also reflects the continued growth of the companies within the Southwest Florida residential market. Naples and surrounding communities have experienced increasing demand for new residential construction and redevelopment projects, creating opportunities for companies capable of delivering comprehensive solutions under a unified process.

By expanding operations through an integrated structure, the companies are positioning themselves to manage a wider range of residential projects while maintaining consistency in quality and project coordination. The model also allows for greater efficiency in communication between teams, helping reduce delays and improve project flow.

Gino Torriero said the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to improving the residential construction experience for homeowners.

"Our goal is to create a process where architecture, construction, and interior design work together from the beginning," said Torriero. "When those elements are aligned early, projects move more efficiently and homeowners benefit from a more cohesive final result."

Focus on Coordination and Efficiency

One of the primary objectives behind the integrated model is improving coordination throughout the development process. Residential projects often involve multiple vendors and independent teams, which can create communication gaps and inconsistencies during construction.

The partnership between Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects addresses this challenge by creating direct collaboration between all parties involved in the project. Architectural planning is developed with construction feasibility in mind, while interior decisions are made with awareness of both layout and structural considerations.

This coordination helps streamline scheduling, reduce revisions during construction, and maintain alignment between the original design concept and the completed home. It also provides homeowners with a clearer understanding of timelines, budgets, and project expectations.

Emphasis on Quality Craftsmanship and Long-Term Value

The companies' integrated approach also places strong emphasis on craftsmanship and durability. Construction materials, finishes, and design elements are selected with attention to both performance and longevity. The goal is not only to create visually cohesive homes but also to deliver projects that maintain value over time.

Nello Build oversees construction execution with a focus on precision and accountability, while Luca Architects ensures architectural consistency throughout the project. Nello Home contributes by refining interior spaces through carefully selected finishes and design coordination.

This collaborative structure supports stronger quality control measures across all stages of development. Rather than treating architecture, construction, and interior design as separate services, the companies approach them as interconnected components of a single process.

Creating a More Transparent Client Experience

Another key component of the expanded model is transparency. Homeowners are included throughout the planning and construction process, allowing them to remain informed about project progress, timelines, and design decisions.

Clear communication between teams also helps minimize confusion and supports more efficient decision-making during construction. Clients benefit from having a centralized process instead of managing multiple independent service providers.

Mali Torriero said the integrated structure allows the design and construction teams to maintain consistency while adapting projects to each client's needs.

"Every project requires collaboration from the earliest stages," said Mali Torriero. "By working closely across architecture, construction, and interiors, we can create homes that feel cohesive while still reflecting the priorities of the homeowner."

Future Plans for Continued Development

As residential demand continues to evolve in Southwest Florida, Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects plan to continue refining their integrated approach while expanding their project capabilities. Future initiatives will focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening collaboration across teams, and adapting services to meet changing homeowner expectations.

The companies also intend to continue investing in project coordination systems and construction planning processes that support long-term scalability without compromising quality. By maintaining a connected approach to architecture, construction, and design, the companies aim to provide homeowners with a more efficient and organized development experience.

About Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects

Nello Build, Nello Home, and Luca Architects operate in Southwest Florida and provide integrated residential development services including architecture, construction, and interior design coordination. Through a collaborative project structure, the companies work together to deliver custom residential solutions designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and client experience throughout the homebuilding process.

Media Contact

Gino Torriero

Website: https://nellohome.com/ or https://nellobuild.com/ or https://www.luca-architects.com/

Contact: 239-310-4977

Email: nello@nellobuild.com

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