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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 18:48 Uhr
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HR Path Strengthens its Presence in Latin America with the Acquisition of TEC360 People

PARIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, announces its strategic acquisition of TEC360 People, a Mexican company specializing in HR technology and talent solutions.

With operations in 29 countries and a team of over 2,600 professionals, HR Path supports organizations in navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Through its core services in advisory, implementation, and operations, HR Path delivers innovative solutions designed to improve efficiency and drive growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained committed to transforming HR on a global scale. More information: www.hr-path.com

Founded in 2014, TEC360 People, a subsidiary of TEC360 Group, has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality licensing and implementation services that empower its clients to achieve greater ROI from their talent solutions.

This acquisition represents a new step in HR Path's development in Latin America, following the acquisition of PayHuman in Mexico in 2024. It strengthens HR Path's regional footprint and enhances its ability to support clients across the full HR transformation lifecycle in the region. TEC360 People's expertise in Cornerstone and SAP Incentive Management perfectly complements HR Path's global capabilities and strategic vision.

"The acquisition of TEC360 People, a company recognized for its expertise in Cornerstone and SAP Incentive solutions, supports our ambition to become the global reference in HR transformation," said Frederic Van Bellinghen, Partner at HR Path. "Their strong local presence and client relationships in Mexico reinforce our position in Latin America and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Peter Wiegandt, CEO & Founder of TEC360 Group, said: "Over the years, TEC360 People has built a strong and recognized HR practice, and we are proud of what the team has achieved. As we continue to focus on the development of our core business within TEC360 Group, joining HR Path ensures continuity for our clients, expanded opportunities for our people, and access to a truly global platform."

"We are very happy about this new chapter!" added Germán Gutierrez, People Practice Director at TEC360 People. "This step opens up exciting opportunities for our team and ensures our continued growth and success. We will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional service while exploring new possibilities within HR Path."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982264/HR_Path.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983462/TEC360_People_HR_Path_company_logo.jpg

CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-its-presence-in-latin-america-with-the-acquisition-of-tec360-people-302776539.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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