Ballantine's: The Rejection of Perfection: Fans Demand Something Real, as Ballantine's Uncovers 88 Per Cent Say Authenticity Is What Truly Connects Them to Artists

BALLANTINE'S AND COLORSxSTUDIOS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER RAW MUSIC MOMENTS BETWEEN ARTISTS AND FANS, DEBUTING WITH CURATED LIVE EXPERIENCES IN MADRID HEADLINED BY CA7RIEL & PACO AMOROSO



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LONDON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, music has become more polished, more produced and, for many fans, more distant. New global research from Ballantine's Scotch Whisky reveals a tipping point, with a staggering 9 in 10 fans saying authenticity is the single most important factor in connecting with an artist today. Not perfection. Not production. But realness.

Across a survey of 9,000 fans in nine countries, a clear tension emerges, between how music is performed, and how fans actually want to experience it. Music fandom today is being reshaped and they are demanding something different:

84 per cent say unexpected, unscripted moments are what make live music unforgettable

1 in 3 say that when artists deliver an authentic, real performance, it inspires them to be themselves

60 per cent say performance is the most powerful way to connect with an artist





In a world of overly-fabricated and manufactured moments, fans are craving something messier, more human, and more honest - but currently, there are barriers:

4 in 10 feel overly scripted shows are getting in the way of connection

And 1 in 3 can't afford to be in the room at all

Perfection isn't inspiring connection anymore. It's creating distance.

Inspired by this cultural shift, Ballantine's and COLORSxSTUDIOS are joining forces for a new global partnership, built around a simple idea: to strip away the barriers between artists and fans and deliver real music experiences and moments of connection.

Igniting the next chapter in Ballantine's established True Music platform, the new long-term partnership aims to deliver spontaneity over scripting, realness over spectacle and connection over perfection. It continues Ballantine's dedication to removing the pretence around both whisky and music, celebrating real people, real moments and true expression. A series of global events and experiences will showcase unfiltered live performances alongside intimate artist access, and fan-first moments.

Ballantine's and COLORSxSTUDIOS will debut with a multi-day experience as part of COLORS' TONES of Madrid, headlined by GRAMMY Award-winning Argentinian disruptors CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso - artists known for uninhibited self-expression and honest performances. They will be supported by Spain's Blanco Palamera, Lua De Santana and Merca Bae, setting the tone for future True Music events, which will hit cities across the world in 2026 and beyond.

Nick Blacknell, VP of Marketing for Ballantine's, commented: "Music fans are telling us they want something real. This partnership is about stripping away the barriers that can stand between artists and fans, from the rising cost of live music to experiences that can feel fabricated or out of reach. Together with COLORSxSTUDIOS, we're creating moments that feel unpolished, intimate and human, giving fans the chance to experience music the way it's meant to be felt - up close, honest and shared."

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso added: "Some of the best things in music happen when you leave space for spontaneity. Right now, people are connecting to things that feel real and immediate instead of overly polished. That's always been part of what makes COLORSxSTUDIOS special to us - the focus stays on the performance, the energy, and the artist. Partnering with Ballantine's and COLORSxSTUDIOS on this feels natural because it's rooted in that same spirit of openness and creative freedom."

This movement is already taking shape across the globe. From the rise of phone-free shows, to artists like Billie Eilish experimenting with new ways to connect on tour, to Justin Bieber taking fan requests via livestream at Coachella, music is moving away from inch-perfect performances, and back towards performance-as-connection.

TONES of Madrid takes place from 26-28th May 2026, with CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso's headline show on the 27th. Alongside its partnership with COLORSxSTUDIOS, Ballantine's - the official spirits partner of TONES of Madrid - will host a series of listening takeovers designed to spotlight emerging artists. Across three days, DJ collectives will broadcast live from the event, bringing fans even closer to music in its most unfiltered form.

Fans can sign up for free tickets at https://colorsxstudios.com/live . For more information on True Music and to look out for further unstaged events around the world, head to ballantines.com/en/true-music .

For more information please contact DawBell:

ballantines@dawbell.com

Notes to editor

*Statistics are taken from research conducted by Censuswide in May 2026, among a sample of 9,003 music fans globally across the UK, U.S, India, Spain, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile - who are of the legal drinking age in their country.





About Ballantine's

Ballantine's is the No.1 Scotch whisky in Europe and the No.2 Scotch whisky in the world with the range selling over 70 million bottles a year worldwide. Ballantine's was created as a Whisky for Everyone; and a commitment to inclusivity is part of the brand's DNA as the motto 'a friend to all humankind' has been on the crest of every bottle for over 100 years.

Everything we do at Ballantine's encourages authenticity and staying true to who you are. Stay True brings a positive message of living life unstaged, dropping barriers and owning your own beat. No wrong way to dance, to work, to dress, to love, in fact, there's no wrong way to live your life.

This message is brought to life via Ballantine's True Music platform which has been active in music culture for 10+ years, supporting over 800 artists, celebrating over 70 communities, in over 30 countries.

About COLORSxSTUDIOS:

Berlin founded, COLORSxSTUDIOS, is a stage for non-ordinary expression, driving discovery for emerging artists and reflecting global music culture.

Their "A COLORS SHOW" became an aspirational recognition for talents to grow beyond borders with over 3bn views across artists such as Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Oxlade, Yamê, and Shaboozey. COLORS operates studios in Berlin and New York, and has successfully branched out into live experiences with TONES.



www.colorsxstudios.com @colorsxstudios

About CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso:

The partnership launches with CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, the GRAMMY Award-winning and 5x Latin GRAMMY-winning duo currently riding a global breakout fuelled by their new album Free Spirits and an expansive world tour that has further cemented them as one of the most internationally successful Argentine acts of their generation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/996b44f1-7035-4f5f-8d94-199124299315

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4835ac06-0ffc-4971-af2b-4dc699792b07