Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Leans Into Heritage with "The Short Game Authority" Campaign

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / With the launch of its new global campaign, "The Short Game Authority," Cleveland Golf is staking its claim on the most critical part of the game, performance inside 130 yards. The campaign reinforces Cleveland Golf's long-standing leadership in the short game, where precision replaces power, and scores are ultimately decided.

Built around a cinematic brand anthem, "The Short Game Authority" positions Cleveland Golf squarely within golf's most exacting space. The campaign explores the quiet, controlled side of the game, where feel, creativity, and confidence dictate outcomes. Through calm, authoritative narration delivered by Cleveland Golf's Tour Staff, the brand claims ownership of the 130-yard range and elevates the importance of performance where it matters most.

"This campaign pulls back the curtain on how Cleveland Golf continues to set the standard, powered by the athletes, insights, and innovation that have defined the brand for decades," said James Fodera, Cleveland Golf Creative Director. "Through relentless collaboration from our team, we're able to understand the smallest details that shape performance and translate that into precision and consistency for every golfer."

At the center of the campaign is Cleveland Golf's Tour roster, whose insights and experiences help shape both the storytelling and technology behind the products. Throughout the creative, viewers will be guided through a sensory-driven environment designed to capture every nuance of the short game, from the sound of impact to turf interaction, spin characteristics, and bunker feedback. This data-driven approach reflects how Cleveland Golf collaborates with its Tour players to refine performance in real conditions.

The campaign unfolds in a controlled, near-futuristic setting - part golf course, part research facility, featuring greens that are lit like soundstages, cameras that line trees, and sensors that sit beneath the turf. The environment visually represents Cleveland Golf's commitment to studying every variable inside 130 yards. From pitch shots to bunker play, the brand highlights its relentless pursuit of understanding how golfers score and translating those results into wedge and putter innovation.

"The Short Game Authority" also signals Cleveland Golf's strategic decision to focus exclusively on wedges and putters, allowing the brand to further invest in the categories where it has historically led the industry. By narrowing its focus, the brand can deliver more specialized research, player insights, and elevate its presence as the wedge brand of choice for both professionals and everyday golfers.

"We're diving deeper into what we do best, and that's giving golfers the tools, technology, and confidence to master their craft," Fodera continued. "This is a celebration of everything this brand has built over 45 years, and a bold commitment to keep leading where it matters most."

As Cleveland Golf enters this next chapter, its long-term commitment to short-game innovation remains unwavering. Golfers can expect continued advancements in feel, control, and consistency, ensuring every future product delivers the precision and trust the brand has built its legacy on.

For more information about Cleveland Golf's Wedge and Putter offerings, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cleveland-golf-leans-into-heritage-with-%22the-short-game-authority%22-1167874