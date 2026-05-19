Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Greater Los Angeles Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

An independent panel of judges selected Quinn as one of 30 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"Cydcor was built by entrepreneurs to fuel entrepreneurs," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "What makes us special is a shared mentality around ownership, performance, integrity, and growth. From the internal Cydcor team to the independent business owners in our network - that mindset drives our ability to scale and deliver results. I'm proud to lead the vision that was built on that foundation. This recognition speaks to the strength of that culture and the legacy we're continuing to build."

Founded in 1994, Cydcor provides outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging brands across B2B, residential, retail, and event service channels throughout the United States and Canada. Under Quinn's leadership, the company has achieved double-digit revenue growth for four consecutive years, earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies, and expanded its services into new industry verticals. Cydcor has also earned the DIRECTV Dealer of the Year Revolution Award for nine consecutive years and has been named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles 13 times.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's Greater Los Angeles finalists represent the city of Los Angeles across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 11 during a special celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.





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About Cydcor: Cydcor is an award winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based environments. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor works with a North American network of independent sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Founded in 1994, Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about the organization, please visit ey.com.

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Source: Cydcor LLC