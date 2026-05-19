Tranchi.ai: Tranchi AI Targets $25M Valuation Following Expansion of its AI Bot's Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranchi AI, the AI-powered mortgage technology firm focused on sourcing investment properties, announced expectations of a $25 million valuation following the company's expansion into AI-native real estate infrastructure and automation services.

The expectation comes as the company continues scaling beyond consumer-facing property sourcing tools and into backend systems designed to support buyers, investors, operators, and real estate professionals through artificial intelligence-powered workflows.

Founded with the mission of "changing the real estate experience", Tranchi AI has positioned itself at the intersection of proptech, artificial intelligence, and financial technology during a period of accelerating adoption across the housing, investment, and financing sectors.

The company says its expanded infrastructure initiatives will focus on intelligent property analysis, transaction automation, AI-assisted investment support, lead qualification systems, and operational efficiencies for real estate businesses navigating increasingly competitive markets. "One day the entire home buying process will be done through a chatbot," said Marc Munoz. "AGI is here."

"Our goal is not just to build another real estate platform," said a spokesperson for Tranchi AI. "We are building AI infrastructure that can simplify decision-making, reduce friction, and improve how people interact with real estate at scale. But we always keep AI safety top of mind."

The real estate industry has increasingly become a target for AI innovation as buyers, investors, and brokerages seek faster access to market insights, underwriting support, predictive analytics, and automated communication systems. According to industry analysts, artificial intelligence adoption within real estate technology is expected to continue growing rapidly as firms look to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

Tranchi AI believes its expansion into infrastructure and automation technology positions the company to participate in a broader segment of the proptech market beyond traditional listing and search platforms.

The company recently gained additional visibility following media coverage surrounding its AI-supported home buying platform and consumer-focused technology initiatives. As the platform evolves, Tranchi AI says it intends to continue investing in scalable systems capable of supporting residential buyers, real estate investors, and enterprise-level applications.

Part of the company's strategic roadmap includes expanding automation capabilities that can assist with property evaluation, acquisition workflows, customer engagement, and real-time market analysis through AI-enhanced systems.

Industry observers have increasingly noted the growing role of AI in transforming historically manual areas of the real estate sector, particularly in transaction management, lead generation, property research, and investment decision-making.

Tranchi AI says its valuation target reflects both anticipated platform growth and the company's broader long-term vision within AI real estate infrastructure.

While the company has not publicly disclosed specific financing details at this time, or a fundraising roadmap, executives indicate that future expansion efforts may include strategic partnerships, technology integrations, and additional infrastructure development designed to support nationwide scalability.

As competition within the AI and proptech sectors continues to intensify, Tranchi AI aims to differentiate itself through automation-focused infrastructure tools intended to simplify and modernize the real estate experience for both consumers and professionals.

For more information, visit tranchi.ai

Media Contact Details:

San Diego, California

support@tranchi.ai

Marc A. Munoz

tranchi.ai

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