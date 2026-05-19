PRC-Saltillo Named to Forbes Accessibility 200 List

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC-Saltillo has been named to the 2026 Forbes Accessibility 200 list, an annual list recognizing companies and individuals worldwide whose work is advancing accessibility for people with disabilities. Now in its second year, the list expanded from 100 to 200 honorees and includes global companies, individual leaders within organizations, and independent innovators or impact-makers from around the world.

"Being named to the Forbes Accessibility 200 - after being included in the inaugural list last year - is both an honor and a reminder of the momentum building in accessibility," said Sarah Wilds, CEO of PRC-Saltillo. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our global community, including our companies, customers, caregivers and clinicians across North America, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and India. Together, we're invested in amplifying voices around the world through AAC technology, accessibility, and awareness."

The Forbes Accessibility 200 list was curated by open nominations and Forbes editors with guidance from a global advisory panel and is based on extensive research and expert input. The list highlights organizations across a range of industries, including communication, technology, education, mobility, healthcare, and software. Honorees are selected based on the real-world reach and impact of products, services, and innovations that provide equitable access to information, content, employment, public spaces, and life experiences for people with disabilities.

"As PRC-Saltillo celebrates our 60th anniversary in 2026, it's humbling to see so many companies and innovators making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with disabilities," Wilds added. "The expansion of the list is a powerful reminder of how far we've come in empowering voices, and how much more we can accomplish together."

PRC-Saltillo develops augmentative and alternative communication solutions for individuals with significant speech and language challenges. The company's products and services support children, teens, and adults in communicating with their families, communities, and environments, with a focus on participation, independence, and inclusion.

To learn more about AAC and see PRC-Saltillo communicators in action, visit prc-saltillo.com.

About PRC-Saltillo

Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo is a pioneer and global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology for individuals with complex communication needs. The company offers a full range of speech-generating devices, industry-leading AAC apps, and research-based vocabulary systems. PRC-Saltillo is 100% employee-owned and headquartered in Wooster, Ohio, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore, and India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802861/PRC_Saltillo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prc-saltillo-named-to-forbes-accessibility-200-list-302776591.html