Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 19:42 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRC-Saltillo Named to Forbes Accessibility 200 List

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC-Saltillo has been named to the 2026 Forbes Accessibility 200 list, an annual list recognizing companies and individuals worldwide whose work is advancing accessibility for people with disabilities. Now in its second year, the list expanded from 100 to 200 honorees and includes global companies, individual leaders within organizations, and independent innovators or impact-makers from around the world.

"Being named to the Forbes Accessibility 200 - after being included in the inaugural list last year - is both an honor and a reminder of the momentum building in accessibility," said Sarah Wilds, CEO of PRC-Saltillo. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our global community, including our companies, customers, caregivers and clinicians across North America, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and India. Together, we're invested in amplifying voices around the world through AAC technology, accessibility, and awareness."

The Forbes Accessibility 200 list was curated by open nominations and Forbes editors with guidance from a global advisory panel and is based on extensive research and expert input. The list highlights organizations across a range of industries, including communication, technology, education, mobility, healthcare, and software. Honorees are selected based on the real-world reach and impact of products, services, and innovations that provide equitable access to information, content, employment, public spaces, and life experiences for people with disabilities.

"As PRC-Saltillo celebrates our 60th anniversary in 2026, it's humbling to see so many companies and innovators making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with disabilities," Wilds added. "The expansion of the list is a powerful reminder of how far we've come in empowering voices, and how much more we can accomplish together."

PRC-Saltillo develops augmentative and alternative communication solutions for individuals with significant speech and language challenges. The company's products and services support children, teens, and adults in communicating with their families, communities, and environments, with a focus on participation, independence, and inclusion.

To learn more about AAC and see PRC-Saltillo communicators in action, visit prc-saltillo.com.

About PRC-Saltillo
Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo is a pioneer and global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology for individuals with complex communication needs. The company offers a full range of speech-generating devices, industry-leading AAC apps, and research-based vocabulary systems. PRC-Saltillo is 100% employee-owned and headquartered in Wooster, Ohio, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore, and India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802861/PRC_Saltillo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prc-saltillo-named-to-forbes-accessibility-200-list-302776591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.