McCormick Systems Details What Good Support Means for MEP Estimating Teams

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / McCormick Systems, leading provider of MEP takeoff & estimating software and a Foundation Software company, has published a new resource, "What Good Construction Support Really Means for MEP Estimating," examining what responsive, trade-knowledgeable construction support looks like and why it matters to MEP estimating operations.

When a bid deadline is hours away and an assembly isn't calculating correctly, slow support can mean submitting an inaccurate number or missing the bid entirely.

The new resource confronts this directly. It examines how fast, expert support keeps estimating workflows moving, reduces costly errors and positions contractors to pursue larger, more complex projects.

The resource covers several areas relevant to MEP estimating teams:

Why response time has a direct impact on bid accuracy and submission rates

What trade-specific support consists of

How one-on-one training helps new estimators become productive quickly

How proper software configuration supports expansion into new trades

How built-in PDF takeoff and knowledgeable support work together to streamline the estimating process

For MEP contractors evaluating estimating software or seeking to maximize their current platform, this resource breaks down how a strong support partnership can directly impact bid volume, team onboarding, and estimating accuracy.

To learn more, read the full article here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a built-in takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - as well as unlimited change order management, automated calculations and more. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-details-what-good-support-means-for-mep-estimat-1163870