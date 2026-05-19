TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group Retains Barkan Consulting Group to Fortify Corporate Governance and Scale Global Infrastructure Operations

Strategic Partnership Integrates Multi-Sector Industrial Expertise and Advanced Legal Frameworks to Secure TGI's Sovereign AI and Energy Mandates

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / TGI Group (OTC PINK:TSPG), a diversified technology and sovereign infrastructure holding company, announced today it has formally engaged Barkan Consulting Group to oversee its corporate affairs, legal strategy, and international business negotiations.

By leveraging cutting-edge strategies and advanced technology, Barkan Consulting Group partners with global entities to eliminate systemic inefficiencies and ensure a secure, transparent environment for high-stakes corporate development. Led by Managing Partner Mr. S. Barkan, the firm brings a "legal genius" approach to multi-sector negotiations, providing TGI with a sophisticated strategic shield in the rapidly evolving global market.

Multidisciplinary Expertise for TGI's Global Mandate

Mr. S. Barkan is a seasoned business strategist with a storied career spanning real estate development, heavy construction, and natural resources. His unique operational background includes successfully directing waste-to-energy manufacturing facilities and specialized tire recycling operations-industrial domains that align directly with TGI's current sustainability and circular economy initiatives.

Through this partnership, TGI gains immediate access to a high-level team of professionals specializing in:

Complex Legal & Contractual Architecture: Crafting robust frameworks for sovereign-level agreements and intellectual property protection.

Industrial Manufacturing & Logistics: Deep-bench experience in transportation, supply chain optimization, and large-scale manufacturing oversight.

Strategic Negotiation: Providing expert representation in multi-billion dollar infrastructure, mining, and technology partnerships.

Waste-to-Energy Mastery: Technical and business oversight for TGI's biomass and energy-compute utility projects.

Management Commentary

"TGI is operating at a scale that requires surgical precision in both legal and business strategy," said Adam Yang, CFO of TGI Group. "Mr. Barkan and his team bring a rare blend of 'dirt-to-data' experience. Whether it is navigating mining resources or optimizing our logistics and real estate portfolios, Barkan Consulting Group provides the integrity and strategic depth necessary to protect our shareholders and fulfill our sovereign AI and energy mandates."

About Barkan Consulting Group

Barkan Consulting Group is a premier advisory firm dedicated to corporate integrity and strategic growth. By applying modern industry trends and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, the firm ensures that its partners operate within secure, optimized, and ethically sound corporate environments.

About TGI Group

TGI Group is a diversified holding company focused on sovereign AI infrastructure (AXINOD), circular economy technologies, and high-density compute-energy utilities. The company's core strategy centers on acquiring and deploying innovative technologies with high commercial value to generate long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations regarding global expansion, site selection, and educational initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory changes, technological shifts in the AI market, and the ability to secure final energy and land agreements in various international jurisdictions. TGI and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact:

TGI Group Communications Team

Email: info@tgipower.com

Website: www.tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-retains-barkan-consulting-group-to-fortify-corporate-governance-and-sc-1168115