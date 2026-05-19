1mind Launches Ride-Along with the Industry's First AI That Joins Live Sales Calls as a Visible, Named Sales Engineer Speaking Directly to Buyers

Serial entrepreneur Amanda Kahlow expands the 1mind platform with a new Ride-Along Superhuman that eliminates the SE bottleneck, giving every AE a world-class technical partner on every call

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1mind, the pioneer in AI-led growth (AILG), today announced the launch of Ride-Along which is the industry's first AI that joins live sales calls as a visible, named participant and speaks directly to buyers in real time. Unlike every other in-call AI tool on the market, which whispers or shows suggestions to the rep behind the scenes, Ride-Along appears on the call as a named attendee, answers complex technical questions, presents slides and handles objections, functioning as a fully autonomous Sales Engineer at conversation speed.

"My north star has always been the same: create a better buying and customer experience. If I can do that, everything else follows," said Amanda Kahlow, founder and CEO of 1mind. "Ride-Along gives every AE a world-class Sales Engineer on every call, one that knows the product deeply, never forgets context and gets better with every conversation. And once you have that, you start putting Ride-Along on calls you never could have justified before, from SDR discovery and commercial sales calls to customer success check-ins and even support conversations where the business model never supported live SE coverage. The way people buy has changed. The way companies sell has not. We built the architecture to fix it."

The SE Bottleneck Is Costing Companies Deals

In today's B2B sales environment, the median ratio of Account Executives to Solutions Engineers is 4:1, and in many organizations it reaches 10:1. The result: most live sales calls have no technical support. When a buyer asks a hard question and the AE cannot answer, they default to "Let me get back to you on that" which is a phrase that, according to Sales Insights Lab, gives the deal a 1-in-100 chance of recovery. Meanwhile, 40-60% of qualified pipeline ends in "no decision" not a competitive loss, but lost to friction, according to research by the JOLT Effect covering 2.5 million sales conversations.

Research from SBI shows that 71% of buyers describe their experience with sales reps as "frustrating," and the Sales Growth Company found that 82% of buyers value credibility over likability. Credibility that is destroyed the moment a rep cannot answer a technical question in the room.

1mind is solving these challenges with Ride-Along, which eliminates the bottleneck between the buyer's question and the answer by putting a technically fluent AI directly in the conversation.

Ride-Along: How It Works

Ride-Along joins scheduled meetings as a named participant via Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. It listens to the full conversation in real time and responds when prompted or configured to act, drawing on deep product knowledge to deliver accurate, contextual answers at the moment they matter most.

Key capabilities include:

First-class call participation. Ride-Along appears as a named attendee (e.g., "Nigel | 1mind"), visible to everyone on the call, not a sales facing hidden whisper or background tool.

Ride-Along appears as a named attendee (e.g., "Nigel | 1mind"), visible to everyone on the call, not a sales facing hidden whisper or background tool. Live product demos . Walk users through your actual UI in real time with real cursor control and studio-quality voice, guiding first-time users past the basics and into advanced features the way your best Solutions Engineer would.

. Walk users through your actual UI in real time with real cursor control and studio-quality voice, guiding first-time users past the basics and into advanced features the way your best Solutions Engineer would. Real-time SE role. Answers complex product and technical questions, presents slides on request, reinforces value and handles objections so the AE stays focused on the human side of the conversation.

Answers complex product and technical questions, presents slides on request, reinforces value and handles objections so the AE stays focused on the human side of the conversation. Configurable modes. Operates in Active mode (full participation) or Silent mode (listening only), configurable per call based on context and sensitivity.

Operates in Active mode (full participation) or Silent mode (listening only), configurable per call based on context and sensitivity. Post-call intelligence. Captures key signals and generates structured summaries, giving revenue teams actionable insights after every conversation.

Captures key signals and generates structured summaries, giving revenue teams actionable insights after every conversation. Fine Tuned Guardrails. 1mind uses proprietary technology that reduces hallucinations to near zero and keeps the AI to answer questions that are always aligned with the company's information such as pricing, technical information, or advanced demo capabilities.

A Category of One

While every other in-call AI tool on the market whispers to the rep, sends text reminders in call that distracts the rep, transcribes the call or coaches after the fact, Ride-Along is the only product that speaks directly to the buyer. It is not a copilot, not a coaching whisper and not a post-call summarizer, it is a fully autonomous, visible meeting participant that owns the SE workflow in real time.

Delivering Strong Results Across Enterprise Customers

More than 70 companies in enterprises of various industries including HubSpot, Nutanix, Coupa, ZoomInfo, Owner, Boston Dynamics, Seismic, ThoughtSpot, New Relic, and Tealium, are all using 1mind Ride-Along to supercharge their sales teams and seeing real results. Companies are reporting 2x-5x conversion lift, 62% shorter sales cycles and $110K deals closed by Ride-Along with no humans in the loop. 78% of 1mind's own pipeline is AI-sourced.

Experity deployed 1mind to replace its legacy chatbot and ran a head-to-head A/B test against a separate tool across the full funnel. The result: 3X more revenue in half the time. Inquiry-to-opportunity conversion lifted from 6% to 10%, MQL-to-opportunity from 12% to 21%, win rates doubled from 26% to 50%, and sales cycles compressed from 28 days to 15. For every 100 inquiries they converted 1 closed deal, 1mind closed 3.

"For every 100 inquiries, 1mind generated 3 closed deals compared with previous benchmark performance." said Jonathan Moss, EVP of Patient Engagement and AI Center of Excellence at Experity. "We were running a 2015 motion in a 2026 market. AI is fully capable of handling direct customer conversations, and once we put it to the test, the results changed our entire GTM approach."

Part of the 1mind Platform

Ride-Along joins the existing 1mind product suite and use cases such as Website Inbound, PLG in Product Guide, and Customer Success & Support. All built on the enterprise ready foundation that centers on the proprietary 1mind Neural Engine. One intelligence powers the full lifecycle: from the first question on a company's website, through every live sales call, to onboarding and renewal.

Availability

Ride-Along is available now for early access customers on Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. For demo requests, visit 1mind.com.

About 1mind

1mind is a platform that deploys Superhumans for revenue teams. The 1mind Neural Engine is made up of an AI Knowledge Graph + Action Orchestration layer built to function as autonomous employees operating across the entire customer lifecycle. They perform the work of SDRs, first-call AEs, SEs, CSMs, and In-Product Guides (a previously non-existent role).

1mind integrates seamlessly into existing workflows to qualify buyers, book meetings, deliver pitches, give demos, handle objections, uncover pain points, build value models, and onboard customers. They delight buyers, drive operational efficiency, and scale beyond human limitations focusing on increasing revenue, shortening sales cycles, and increasing ACV.

Founded by Amanda Kahlow, former founder and CEO of 6sense and a trailblazer in account-based marketing (ABM), 1mind has raised $40 million from Battery Ventures, Primary Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Operator Collective and Success Venture Partners, and prominent executives from Monday.com, ZoomInfo and Databricks. For more information, visit 1mind.com.

Contact:

Jonathan Kvarfordt

jonathan@1mind.com

(628) 400-1970

2261 Market Street STE 85659, San Francisco, CA 94114

www.1mind.com

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