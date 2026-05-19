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WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025 | Ticker-Symbol: 12DA
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 21:23
203,35 Euro
-0,46 % -0,95
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DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 21:06 Uhr
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DriveNets High-Performance AI Networking Available on the Dell AI Factory

Expanding customers' choice with DriveNets Fabric Scheduled Ethernet solution available on the Dell AI Factory

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in high-scale networking solutions, today announced DriveNets' Fabric Scheduled Ethernet (FSE) solution will be an option for customers to leverage on the Dell AI Factory to deliver high-performance AI clusters. The solution expands the options within Dell's portfolio to address the high-performance needs of large-scale multi-tenant AI clusters, clusters deployed across multiple sites, clusters supporting GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) offering, and converged back-end and storage networks, ensuring optimal GPU utilization and fast deployment.

The solution announced today strengthens Dell's AI portfolio, offering alternative solutions to some of the most demanding AI cluster use cases, including hosting multiple tenants in a single AI cluster (multi-tenancy and GPUaaS offerings), scaling clusters across multiple locations (scale-across), and using a single lossless network for both back-end and storage (unified back-end/storage). As a member of Dell's ETC (Extended Technologies Complete) program, DriveNets brings a full-stack Fabric Scheduled Ethernet solution to Dell AI Factory offerings, enabling AI cloud providers and enterprises to build next-generation AI fabrics with optimal performance, economics, and reliability.

FSE helps Dell customers achieve consistent, low-latency AI performance with a lossless Ethernet fabric that uses pre-scheduled traffic, cell-based load balancing, and end-to-end Virtual Output Queuing (VOQ) to efficiently support demanding AI workloads.

"DriveNets and Dell Technologies are already working together with our joint customers to deliver advanced networking solutions and high-performance results," said Ido Susan, founder and CEO, DriveNets. "The collaboration announced today brings DriveNets' full-stack AI networking capabilities to Dell's broad AI infrastructure portfolio, enabling customers building very large AI infrastructures to benefit from the high performance at scale - end-to-end."

Performance at scale, access to full stack of services

Dell customers will have access to DriveNets' full software stack, including its network operating system, and will be able to accelerate AI cluster deployments using DriveNets' AI Cluster Orchestrator that automates the entire cluster lifecycle, including a provisioning engine, benchmarking engine, and ongoing operations engine.

DriveNets DNOS (DriveNets Network Operating System) delivers proven high-performance maturity with over a decade of real-world deployment and validation at a large scale across some of the world's largest and most demanding networks.

Visit us at Booth #506 at Dell Technologies World to learn more about this new solution.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking software for AI infrastructure and service providers. The company pioneered a disaggregated networking architecture that transforms the economics of large-scale networks while maximizing performance, utilization, and operational efficiency. DriveNets-powered networks are deployed by global leaders, including AT&T and Comcast, supporting more than 30% of total U.S. internet traffic. DriveNets AI Fabric delivers full-stack networking for AI infrastructures, providing the highest-performance, Ethernet-based alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is deployed by hyperscalers, Neo Clouds, and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982332/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drivenets-high-performance-ai-networking-available-on-the-dell-ai-factory-302775501.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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