BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / In a fusion of lunar preservation, humanity's cultural heritage and now a 1 billion year preserved legacy, an iconic Mycenaean "Golden Mask" - a rare 3,000-year-old artifact symbolizing prestige, rarity, enduring excellence, and multi-generational impact - has been permanently inscribed on Lunaprise archival discs and delivered in a SpaceX launched lunar lander ("Odysseus" IM-1) to the lunar surface on 2.22.2024; as part of the private payload, "Lunaprise Museum". The Swann Awards recognizes Ivanson in cooperation with Space Blue's founder's curation of the world's first art museum on the Moon which came about from the first lunar landing for the United States and NASA since 1972.

The location where the inscribed twin of "Mycenaean- "The Golden Mask" sits now for eternity on the south pole of the moon, is where NASA's Artemis mission along with SpaceX and others will build a permanent colony. It shares its time capsule with masterworks from Leonardo DaVinci to Leonardo DiCaprio. The "Golden Mask" joins the super rareability index of the greatest artifacts on the moon that have twins of real physical art on earth. Much of the blue chip art is managed by Space Blue , and contains significant art assets from Lunar Art Fund LLC, a jointly owned company with HWAL Inc; and includes Michaelangelo, Leonardo Davinci, lost photo negative art of Andy Warhol and other rare art.

This milestone achievement has earned Sir Ben Ivancsics (of Ivanson Enterprises) an exclusive nomination, in cooperation with Space Blue and its founder Dallas Santana, both gaining prestigious recognition at the illustrious Swann Awards, to be held during the Cannes Film Festival 2026 (May 20th, 2026, at the Majestic Cannes on the Croisette). The nominations celebrate the visionary contributions to cultural preservation, elegance, innovation, and the elevation of timeless heritage through space-art.

Sir Ben will delight Swann Awards guests attending with a physical representation of the "Golden Mask" at the event.

The "Golden Mask" now sits forever in the Lunaprise Museum on the moon. Space Blue founder Dallas Santana, himself also a film director, put his own movie; The 9th Raider starring French actor/art collector CL7, alongside masters of Renaissance, Leonardo Dicaprio's AI Film story, and award winning 9th Raider cinematographer Isauro Mercado III's record setting photographic collection now archived on the moon. The very narrow selection of super exclusive artifacts, the priceless ones under Lunar Art Fund, also reserved a spot for The Golden Mask to secure space and art history. The move immortalizes its profound symbolism within humanity's first extraterrestrial cultural archive. At the heart of the approach of Ivanson, an exclusive, multi-generational legacy fellowship, the artifact represents excellence, stewardship, philanthropy, and meaningful connections among visionaries, leaders, and innovators committed to lasting global impact.

By sending the "Golden Mask" to the Moon, Space Blue's curation elevates this mission to an interstellar scale, preserving its essence as a beacon of human excellence for billions of years in an archive estimates to outlast Carl Sagan's Golden album project sent to space in the 1970's.

"The "Golden Mask" is a living symbol of legacy and prestige, now eternally preserved on the Moon for all of humanity," said Dallas Santana, Founder of Space Blue and Curator of the Lunaprise Museum. "We are deeply honored by the Swann Awards nominations with Sir Ben Ivancsics and the recognition for our combined collaborative team. This recognition affirms the important archiving steps Ivanson and our team took to preserve "The Golden Mask", one of culture's most unique artifacts in history."

About the Swann Awards

The Swann Awards celebrate a modern vision of elegance, honoring individuals, creators, explorers, entrepreneurs, and organizations who embody excellence, creativity, sensitivity, and the art de vivre. More than a traditional award, they recognize those who combine competitiveness with heart, talent, and audacity to inspire a more elegant world. Held as a black-tie gala, the third edition will take place on the Croisette at the iconic Majestic Cannes hotel during the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The awards highlight understated glamour, cultural finesse, and impactful contributions across art, innovation, philanthropy, and heritage; this builds on Space Blue's historic 2024 curating achievement which established the first confirmed art museum on the Moon via the lunar lander.

Contact Information:

For more information, visit www ivanson.co

To learn more about the space program archiving art film and music in future missions too in space, visit spaceblue.club

curator@spaceblue.club

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/iverson-enterprises-the-white-glove-custodians-of-the-3-000-year-old-%22golden-mas-1168212